Top 10 Daily News

Nelson Mandela’s Words Become The Most Liked Tweet Ever
Barack Obama chose to quote Nelson Mandela’s words from his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, after one person was killed when a car ploughed into anti-fascist protesters in Charlottesville.
Five Years Later And Nothing Has Changed In Marikana
A sea of green Amcu supporters have gathered to honour their fallen colleagues ahead of the fifth anniversary of the tragic Marikana shootings in Wonderkop.
British Museum To Return African Artefacts Stolen 200 Years Ago
The museum boasts the second largest collection of art from the Benin kingdom after the Ethnological Museum in Berlin. It will conduct negotiations with Nigeria and Benin about returning the items which are expected to go on permanent display in Benin City.
Air Traffic In Africa Takes Off
In the first seven months of this year, total international arrivals to the continent grew by 14% over the same period in 2016.
8 Most Popular Sports in Africa
Africa is bedrock of vibrant sporting talent that cuts across various disciplines. Sports in Africa traces its origins far back in history, and the continent is now widely recognized globally for its excellence in various sporting fields. Sports is widely respected across the continent because it brings people together irrespective of their culture and social affiliation.
Maasai Fight For Their Forefathers’ Land
More than 100 Maasai huts in Tanzania have been allegedly burned down by game reserve authorities near the Serengeti National Park.
Mugabe Plays Immunity Card In Assault Case
The Democratic Alliance says Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe cannot invoke diplomatic immunity as she was not in the country on an official visit when she allegedly assaulted a woman.
Free At Last
A judge freed Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday after the state prosecutor dropped charges against him of plotting to overthrow the government.
Social Savvy Influencers Reaching The Masses Online
Blossom Nnodim is the founder of a popular blog based in Nigeria’s capital Abuja. The blog promotes itself as a source for political news and has nearly 20- thousand visits per month.
Tunisia Remains a Beacon Of Religious Tolerance
“The procession of the Assumption is about the unity of La Goulette. This community of Christians, Muslims and Jews can all come together to celebrate 15 August.”