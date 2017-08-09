Top 10 Daily News

Tension As Kenya’s Opposition Cries Foul
Raila Odinga says hackers manipulated the election database using passwords stolen from slain electoral official, Chris Msando. Msando, the senior electoral official in charge of managing the IT systems of the voting technology, was found dead outside of Nairobi a week before the election.
The App Saving Babies’ Lives
Trained midwife Heaven Workneh remembers a time when she was called out to help a relative who was about to give birth in a town just outside Bahir Dar, in Ethiopia.
A Waste Or Much Needed Move?
The Robert Gabriel Mugabe University will focus on science and technology and have an institute focusing on research and “transformative and revolutionary leadership.”
Just As They Struck Gold, It Was Taken Away
For many Ugandans, the gold found deep underground in the hills of Mubende District was a lifeline. But a few days ago Ugandan soldiers armed with tear gas shut down the Mubende mines, saying they were illegal.
10 Most Popular African Coffee Brands
African coffee culture has recently been brewing up a storm. A heightened growth in strong, domestic consumer markets have been seen, as well as an increase in café culture within Africa’s urban areas.
Obasanjo Mediates In Zambia’s Crisis
“I see that the gap between the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and His Excellency the President is narrowing and I think that we can move the country forward and put the issues of 2016 behind us.”
Keeping An Eye On The Nigerian Government
Budeshi, which has shed light on projects across Nigeria where work has been abandoned despite hefty payments to companies, has helped inspire the creation of a website that promises to publish information from more than 750 government agencies across the country.
Analysing South African Politics
Opposition parties have hailed the eighth defeated motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma as a victory because about three dozen ANC MPs supported it or abstained. The evidence tells another story.
How Tech Is Driving Agriculture In Africa
From drone technology to mobile apps that assist farmers across the continent, Africa is a pioneer on the agritech front, and the technologies that are being incorporated into agriculture are helping to put food on the tables of people all over the world.
Showcasing Africans Striving To Be The Best
Arthur Musah’s latest film, One day I too go fly, is a documentary, a four-year study of four African youths’ journeys to becoming engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.