Top 10 Daily News

A Front Row Seat Inside South Africa’s Parliament
President Jacob Zuma has survived the much-anticipated vote of no confidence in him.
Kenya’s Ecstatic First-Time Voters
Youths between the ages of eighteen and thirty-five make up 51% of the total 19.6 million registered voters. This group also comprises newly registered voters, who cast their vote for the first time during this election. Many have shown eagerness to cast their votes on Tuesday, and we even spoke to a few of them in Nairobi.
A Nigerian Town That Breeds Millionaires
Their hometown Nnewi, in the southeastern state of Anambra, either by good fortune or hard work, has bred more naira billionaires than any other town in Nigeria, and possibly Africa.
The Flag That Tells A Story
The current flag of Mauritania depicts the Islamic star and crescent moon on a green background; the new one will include two red strips—each occupying 15% of the banner’s field, one on the top and one on the bottom of the flag—to symbolize the blood of patriots in the country’s struggle against their French colonizers.
Kenyan Leaders Share The Same Views
My competitors, as I have always said, in the event that they lose, let us accept the will of the people. I am willing myself to accept the will of the people. So to them too, accept the will of the people.
A Bold Move For Tunisian Fishermen
Tunisian fishermen have prevented a ship chartered by far-right anti-immigration activists from putting into port, forcing the vessel to head further along the north African country’s coast in search of reportedly much-needed supplies.
The People Who Really Suffered From U.S. Sanctions On Sudan
Life-saving drugs and medical equipment supplied to Sudan are theoretically exempt from Washington’s complex set of trade embargoes. But restrictions on banking transactions, exchange of technology and spare parts, and other cumbersome trade regulations have hampered treatment of patients.
What “Long Live Sino-African Friendship” Really Means
For several decades, China’s African investments were aimed primarily at creating political allies across the continent. But a significant change is underway.
Hotel At Centre Of Tummy Bug Saga Denies It’s To Blame
Several Botswana, German, Canadian, Irish and Puerto Rican athletes staying at the Tower Hotel, near Tower Bridge, have been taken ill over the last few days, with some put into effective quarantine and others forced to miss their events.
How Islam Came To East Africa
As part of her History of Africa series, watch Zeinab Badawi, take a rare visit to the Dahlak Archipelago.