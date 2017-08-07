Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

africa.com number one story

Is This the End for Jacob Zuma?

South Africa’s National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete has .granted a secret ballot the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

enca
South African president
africa.com number two story

It’s Now Up To Kenyans To Decide

In one of the most closely watched electoral races on the African continent, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta will face off Tuesday against long-time rival Raila Odinga.

washington post
People looking for their names on the voter's list

Africa’s Unique Markets For Multinationals In The Continent

In recent years, Africa has rapidly become an attractive investment destination for multinational companies looking to expand into some of the world’s fastest growing markets.

africa.com
multinational companies in Africa

How To Keep Gabon’s Forests Safe

British Soldiers are sharing tactics from Iraq and Afghanistan to help gamekeepers in Gabon tackle elephant poaching.

bbc
Gabonese President with British soldiers

Calling All Young Scientists

The forum aims to raise awareness of the importance of science and technology especially among young people and will also serve as an opportunity for stakeholders to foster collaboration around science and technology on the continent.

cgtn africa
youths participating in the science week

Nigerian Migrants Give Advice To Those Considering A Move

Many outreach workers now suspect that most girls, especially the more recent arrivals, knew what the score was before leaving Nigeria.

voa news
Women sitting on the side of the road

These Are Historically Dry Times For Namibia

Quinger is leading a project to draw drinking water from Ohangwena II – an ancient aquifer under Namibian and Angolan soil that spans an area roughly 70km by 40km on the Namibian side of the border and is 250m-350m deep.

the guardian
an ancient aquifer under Namibian and Angolan soil

Tightening Ghana’s Purse Strings

Ghana is considering passing a law that will restrict government’s fiscal deficit to not more than 5% of GDP.

business day live
New zimbabwe currency

The Sheriff Comes To Auction

Nigeria has been told by a court it can permanently seize a $37.5 million apartment block owned by a former oil minister who is wanted for money laundering.

reuters africa
Alison-Madueke

The Circus Is Coming To Town

At the moment, Africa does not have many circus and art centres. Few examples of such institutions include the Fekat Circus School in Ethiopia, the Chapito Metisy in Madagascar, the Sencirk in Senegal and the Morocco’s Shems’y Circus School.

africa news
Francis Ker
By |Top10 DAILY|

