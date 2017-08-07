Top 10 Daily News

Is This the End for Jacob Zuma?
South Africa’s National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete has .granted a secret ballot the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.
It’s Now Up To Kenyans To Decide
In one of the most closely watched electoral races on the African continent, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta will face off Tuesday against long-time rival Raila Odinga.
Africa’s Unique Markets For Multinationals In The Continent
In recent years, Africa has rapidly become an attractive investment destination for multinational companies looking to expand into some of the world’s fastest growing markets.
How To Keep Gabon’s Forests Safe
British Soldiers are sharing tactics from Iraq and Afghanistan to help gamekeepers in Gabon tackle elephant poaching.
Calling All Young Scientists
The forum aims to raise awareness of the importance of science and technology especially among young people and will also serve as an opportunity for stakeholders to foster collaboration around science and technology on the continent.
Nigerian Migrants Give Advice To Those Considering A Move
Many outreach workers now suspect that most girls, especially the more recent arrivals, knew what the score was before leaving Nigeria.
These Are Historically Dry Times For Namibia
Quinger is leading a project to draw drinking water from Ohangwena II – an ancient aquifer under Namibian and Angolan soil that spans an area roughly 70km by 40km on the Namibian side of the border and is 250m-350m deep.
Tightening Ghana’s Purse Strings
Ghana is considering passing a law that will restrict government’s fiscal deficit to not more than 5% of GDP.
The Sheriff Comes To Auction
Nigeria has been told by a court it can permanently seize a $37.5 million apartment block owned by a former oil minister who is wanted for money laundering.
The Circus Is Coming To Town
At the moment, Africa does not have many circus and art centres. Few examples of such institutions include the Fekat Circus School in Ethiopia, the Chapito Metisy in Madagascar, the Sencirk in Senegal and the Morocco’s Shems’y Circus School.