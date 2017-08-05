Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Picking The Right Images To Drive The Message Home

The close-up shot of Nyajime Guet’s cherubic cheeks are a victory for her family and the aid workers who brought her back from the brink. In the world of aid photography, it’s also a rarity.

quartz africa
close-up shot of Nyajime Guet’s
Some Of Basketball’s Biggest Names Are In Africa

The second edition of the NBA Africa event is taking place in South Africa as the North American league bids to boost its popularity in the continent.

al jazeera
Team hug by African basketball stars

Here’s What R5 Million Gets You in South Africa Today

If you have R5 million to spend on a home, or dream about having R5 million to spend on a home, we have hand picked three options in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, to give you an idea of the range of properties you can buy.

africa.com
Highrise building sandton

Africans In The Athletics Underworld

Ethiopian runner, Lily Abdullayeva says she had prize money stolen and was tricked into taking drugs after moving to Azerbaijan. She reveals the dark side of athletics where African runners are bought by richer nations and exploited.

the guardian
Ethiopian runner, Lily Abdullayeva says

Nigeria’s Ailing President Has Become The Subject Of A Sports Betting Game

A popular sports gaming site, NaijaBet.com, is asking those interested to stake their money on when Buhari, who left Nigeria on May 7 on his latest medical trip to the British capital, will return. The company usually focuses on English Premiership, Champions League and other sporting events, but recently launched the “Buhari to Return” game.

business day live
A popular sports gaming site, NaijaBet.com

Should Kagame Start Celebrating?

Rwandans voted in a presidential election on Friday expected to extend President Paul Kagame’s 17 years in power, and a senior ruling party official said he saw no reason why the controversial leader should not stand again in seven years time.

enca
Casting ballot into box

Fixing Cars And Stereotypes In Senegal

Fatou Sylla talks about how she and a friend set up a female-run car repair firm in Senegal’s capital Dakar.

bbc
Fatou Sylla

Nigerian Women Find That It’s Worse In Italy Than Home

Italian outreach workers say there has been a significant shift in the migration pattern from Africa with many more young Nigerian women coming.

voa news
woman standing in the street

Egyptian Doctors Open A Restaurant

They decided to use their knowledge to create a menu that was affordable, of a high quality, and prepared in a kitchen with sterilised utensils. The group of doctors are trying to fill a gap in the market which they say is riddled with restaurants selling unsafe food.

africa news
doctors in the kitchen

Africa’s Cosmic Prize

Most of Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and Antarctica will receive a celestial show: a partial lunar eclipse on Monday night.

new york times
Lunar eclipse view
