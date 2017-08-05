Top 10 Daily News

Picking The Right Images To Drive The Message Home
The close-up shot of Nyajime Guet’s cherubic cheeks are a victory for her family and the aid workers who brought her back from the brink. In the world of aid photography, it’s also a rarity.
Some Of Basketball’s Biggest Names Are In Africa
The second edition of the NBA Africa event is taking place in South Africa as the North American league bids to boost its popularity in the continent.
Here’s What R5 Million Gets You in South Africa Today
If you have R5 million to spend on a home, or dream about having R5 million to spend on a home, we have hand picked three options in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, to give you an idea of the range of properties you can buy.
Africans In The Athletics Underworld
Ethiopian runner, Lily Abdullayeva says she had prize money stolen and was tricked into taking drugs after moving to Azerbaijan. She reveals the dark side of athletics where African runners are bought by richer nations and exploited.
Nigeria’s Ailing President Has Become The Subject Of A Sports Betting Game
A popular sports gaming site, NaijaBet.com, is asking those interested to stake their money on when Buhari, who left Nigeria on May 7 on his latest medical trip to the British capital, will return. The company usually focuses on English Premiership, Champions League and other sporting events, but recently launched the “Buhari to Return” game.
Should Kagame Start Celebrating?
Rwandans voted in a presidential election on Friday expected to extend President Paul Kagame’s 17 years in power, and a senior ruling party official said he saw no reason why the controversial leader should not stand again in seven years time.
Fixing Cars And Stereotypes In Senegal
Fatou Sylla talks about how she and a friend set up a female-run car repair firm in Senegal’s capital Dakar.
Nigerian Women Find That It’s Worse In Italy Than Home
Italian outreach workers say there has been a significant shift in the migration pattern from Africa with many more young Nigerian women coming.
Egyptian Doctors Open A Restaurant
They decided to use their knowledge to create a menu that was affordable, of a high quality, and prepared in a kitchen with sterilised utensils. The group of doctors are trying to fill a gap in the market which they say is riddled with restaurants selling unsafe food.
Africa’s Cosmic Prize
Most of Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and Antarctica will receive a celestial show: a partial lunar eclipse on Monday night.