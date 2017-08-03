Top 10 Daily News

The Problem Of Fake News In Kenya
Facebook is rolling out an educational tool in Kenya that would help its users spot and limit the spread of fake news stories on its platform, just a few days before a hotly-contested general election.
The Economist’s Take On Rwanda Hasn’t Gone Down Well
“Meet Rwanda’s eternal president: Paul Kagame, who could rule until 2034,” the tweet read, accompanied by a four-minute video of The Economist’s assessment of Paul Kagame’s 17-year long rule of Rwanda.
Family Reacts To Seeing Kidnapped Member
Catherine McGown says that seeing her husband Stephen again after six years, of captivity by Mali militants, was different to how she had imagined so many times that it would be.
Burkina Faso’s Plan To Stop Militancy
The government has announced an infrastructural development plan that aims to create massive jobs and boost economic growth in the country’s impoverished northern region, where the jobless youth have become prime targets for recruitment by Islamist militants.
Gay Rights Split Men Of the Cloth
Stanley Ntagali, the Archbishop of Uganda, has disclosed that he will not attend the next meeting of Anglican leaders citing the gradual acceptance of same-sex marriage by the church.
Burning Bridge’s School Funding Model
In a statement, campaign groups said the firm charges prohibitively high fees and that teachers are poorly paid, receive little training, and are given inflexible, scripted lessons to read from tablets.
The Case That Highlights Racial Tensions in SA’s Farming Communities
The victim in South Africa’s coffin assault case has broken down during the trial of his alleged attackers. He told the court how he was forced into a coffin, allegedly by farmers.
A Blood Drive Against Boko Haram
Hundreds of people have been gathering at the courtyard of the city council in Yaounde to donate blood for Cameroonian soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency.
Using Technology To Find A Cure For Deadly Diseases
Malaria continues to have a severe socio-economic impact on the African continent. As companies race to find new ways to eradicate the disease.
Africa Is The Most Exciting Growth Region In The World
Despite recent economic headwinds on the continent which has slowed growth in many other sectors, research has shown that beer volume growth in Africa is set at 4.5% this year – compared to 1.4% globally.