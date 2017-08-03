Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

The Problem Of Fake News In Kenya

Facebook is rolling out an educational tool in Kenya that would help its users spot and limit the spread of fake news stories on its platform, just a few days before a hotly-contested general election.

quartz africa
Writing on walls about Kenya's elections
The Economist’s Take On Rwanda Hasn’t Gone Down Well

“Meet Rwanda’s eternal president: Paul Kagame, who could rule until 2034,” the tweet read, accompanied by a four-minute video of The Economist’s assessment of Paul Kagame’s 17-year long rule of Rwanda.

ventures africa
Rwanda's president on stage

Family Reacts To Seeing Kidnapped Member

Catherine McGown says that seeing her husband Stephen again after six years, of captivity by Mali militants, was different to how she had imagined so many times that it would be.

enca
SA held captive in Mali for 6 years

Burkina Faso’s Plan To Stop Militancy

The government has announced an infrastructural development plan that aims to create massive jobs and boost economic growth in the country’s impoverished northern region, where the jobless youth have become prime targets for recruitment by Islamist militants.

cgtn africa
destroyed building in burkina faso

Gay Rights Split Men Of the Cloth

Stanley Ntagali, the Archbishop of Uganda, has disclosed that he will not attend the next meeting of Anglican leaders citing the gradual acceptance of same-sex marriage by the church.

africa news
Stanley Ntagali, the Archbishop of Uganda

Burning Bridge’s School Funding Model

In a statement, campaign groups said the firm charges prohibitively high fees and that teachers are poorly paid, receive little training, and are given inflexible, scripted lessons to read from tablets.

the guardian
Kids from Bridge academy learning in the classroom

The Case That Highlights Racial Tensions in SA’s Farming Communities

The victim in South Africa’s coffin assault case has broken down during the trial of his alleged attackers. He told the court how he was forced into a coffin, allegedly by farmers.

bbc
black man placed in coffin by white farmers

A Blood Drive Against Boko Haram

Hundreds of people have been gathering at the courtyard of the city council in Yaounde to donate blood for Cameroonian soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency.

voa news
hospital equipment in a courtyard

Using Technology To Find A Cure For Deadly Diseases

Malaria continues to have a severe socio-economic impact on the African continent. As companies race to find new ways to eradicate the disease.

cnbc africa
mosquitoes on a net

Africa Is The Most Exciting Growth Region In The World

Despite recent economic headwinds on the continent which has slowed growth in many other sectors, research has shown that beer volume growth in Africa is set at 4.5% this year – compared to 1.4% globally.

mail & guardian africa
beers on a conveyance belt
