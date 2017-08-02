Top 10 Daily News

How African Migrants Can Avoid ‘Crazy Risks’
France has announced its intention to set up “hot spots” in Libya to process refugee claims and help deter people from attempting the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean.
Uganda’s President Shows His Youthful Side
Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, uncharacteristically took charge of the camera when it was time to take a group photograph after meeting young ministers from around the Commonwealth.
Liberian President Wants Another Woman To Take Over
“I will not be seeking re-election in the October 2017 elections. I will be on my feet everywhere in my own little way to campaign for women listed and certified by the National Elections Commission as candidates to participate in the ensuing elections.”
The People Want Answers
Dozens of Kenyans came together on Tuesday to protest the murder of Christopher Msando, a top election official who was tasked with overseeing the country’s crucial electronic voting system.
Police Face A Cross Border Dilemma
Police in South Africa have foiled an attempt to smuggle a stolen luxury car into Zimbabwe using donkeys to pull it across the Limpopo river.
Can Rwanda Be Hailed As A Development and Economic Success?
But as voters head to the polls on Friday, a growing number of critics have begun to question the government’s data.
Is The UK Still Using Colonial Era Tactics In Africa?
One easily finds stories about devastating problems in Africa caused by famine and other disasters on the BBC, but you cannot find news and analysis that informs you about the billions of dollars stolen out of Africa and kept in British banks.
Europeans May Again Be Setting the African Agenda
At a conference on health and family planning in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West African parliamentarians committed to allocate 5% of national budgets to family planning programs in order to cut birth rates in the region down to three children per woman by 2030, down from 5.6 children currently.
Oil Seems To Be Gaining Again
A fight for crude has helped keep demand high from southern African oil state Angola, and even long-suffering Nigerian grades are finding keen buyers in the US and Asia as refineries run full steam on strong margins.
Growing Internet Penetration in Africa
Online shopping is a growing trend on the continent, with numerous African e-commerce companies providing local and international buyers with a way to give gifts to friends, family and loved ones, as well as spoiling themselves.