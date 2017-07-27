Top 10 Daily News

Potential Game Changer for Kenya and the Region
Ironing Out The Taboo Topics In Somali Culture
A marriage school in the self-declared republic of Somaliland is working to change that. In a conservative society, the unique school is encouraging women to open up emotionally, as well as teaching them cooking and other skills.
This Is The New Home For Refugees From East Africa
About 16 percent of the 14,093 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR Indonesia are from East Africa. Most are from Somalia, Ethiopia and Sudan, plus a handful from Eritrea, Uganda and Mozambique.
How South Sudanese Kids Are Releasing Their Bottled Up Energy
Some of South Sudan’s orphans have turned to sport to foster a little positivity in their lives. Martial arts help to keep many off the streets, learn discipline and stay away from crime.
Technology Is Used To Prevent Rigging In Kenya’s Polls
Kenya’s last two general elections have been tarnished by allegations of fraud and outbreaks of violence, which have divided the nation since. The country is hailed as Africa’s Silicon Savannah and when citizens head to the polls again on August 8, they will be using technology to make sure these elections are free and credible.
Ugandan Couple Show Meaning Of #Love Lives Here
Megan Nankabirwa and her partner, Lydia Nabukenya, had to leave their country for the UK after being chased by an angry mob.
Nubian Activists Demand Their Land Back
Their campaign is part of an ongoing struggle with the Egyptian government to grant Nubians the right to live on what remains of ancient Nubia, and to recognize their status as one of Africa’s oldest civilizations.
The Ladies Who Ride
Growing biker culture in South Africa draws women of all ages and professions to experience the thrill of the open road and the dedication of pushing their powerful machines as well as themselves to the limit.
The AU’s Financials In Disarray
Of the cash-strapped body’s 55 member nations, only six — SA, Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, Egypt and Libya — regularly pay their annual dues. Officials say on average about 30 member states default annually either partially or fully, creating a significant funding gap.
South Africa’s Harrods Closes Shop
Department store Stuttafords fell victim of a global shift to online retail and a domestic economic slump that has put brands such as Ted Baker and Gap beyond its customers’ reach.