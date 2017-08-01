Top 10 Daily News

Africa’s Youngest PhD Holder
She is Zimbabwean, studied in South Africa and is now a higher education ambassador for Botswana. She is 23-year-old Musawenkosi Saurombe, she says personal and familial sacrifices counted largely for the academic march that has earned her a doctorate in Industrial Psychology.
