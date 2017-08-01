Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

africa.com number one story

Free YouTube Viewing For Nigeria

The move is certain to increase YouTube’s growing Nigeria base, which the platform is keen to court; it held the first YouTube sub-Saharan Africa awards last year and prominent Nigerian bloggers have been featured in advertising campaigns around the country.

africa.com number two story

Africa’s Youngest PhD Holder

She is Zimbabwean, studied in South Africa and is now a higher education ambassador for Botswana. She is 23-year-old Musawenkosi Saurombe, she says personal and familial sacrifices counted largely for the academic march that has earned her a doctorate in Industrial Psychology.

Why Africans Are Dropping Their European Names

There are Kenyans who have opted not to give their children any European names. Growing up there was always the mentality that an European name was needed for official purposes, but there is no legal obligation to have such a name on one’s identification documents.

Being Homosexual In Sierra Leone

In Hull, homosexuality stopped being illegal 50 years ago. But in the twin city of Freetown in Sierra Leone, the LGBT community is forced to hide. A new exhibition in Hull called ‘The House of Kings and Queens’ explores the experience of LGBT people.

Is This A Spanner In The Works For Kenya’s Elections?

“This is someone who was involved in a critical component of the elections – the electronic infrastructure. This will definitely raise suspicions and undermine public confidence in the outcome.”

Tanzania Is Not Targeting Foreign Employees Of Acacia Mining Plc

The immigration department said that the temporary detainment of one the London-listed miner’s senior staff was part of wider checks in an immigration crackdown.

Burundi’s Hosting Credentials Questioned

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) withdrew Burundi’s right to host the summit of heads of member states scheduled for October.

Whose Sand Is It Anyway?

Investigation launched into allegations that sand in Gran Canaria resort was sourced from Africa’s last colony, in breach of international law.

From The U.S. With Love

A young Ethiopian immigrant who has spent most of her life in the United States, has founded a project to give back to her country of birth.

Gambians Discover That Laughter Is The Best Medicine

Anyone who dared make jokes about Yahya Jammeh was thrown in prison. But now that he is gone, there is some rich material for comedians.

