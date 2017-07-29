Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

How Poverty Crept Into African Society

Living witnesses and documented records testify that during the colonial period, all African countries were meeting most if not all of the cost of their recurrent and development budgets without recourse to Britain. This was thanks to the rule of law, which protected or punished everyone without exception on grounds of tribe, clan or religion.

the guardian
somali_boy
How HIV Has Wiped Out A Generation

In Zimbabwe, approximately 185,000 AIDS-orphaned Zimbabwean children are living under the guardianship of their grandparents as the disease kills their parents and guardians. The percentage of elderly persons aged 60 years and above living with HIV is around 15.3 percent,” said Marck Chikanza, national coordinator of the National Age Network of Zimbabwe (NANZ), an organization that caters to older people’s needs.

voa news
orphanage_in_harar

Congolese Militant Surrenders

Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, who is one of the most notorious warlords, and leads a militia known as the Mai-Mai Sheka, gave himself up near his stronghold in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

sowetan live
A Nigerian Community Stained by Oil

In 2015, after many years of battles, Shell announced it would pay out $83.2m in compensation for the spill. Yet after more than eight years have passed, the community is still waiting desperately for the cleanup efforts promised to them.

al jazeera
Nigerian Community

Johannesburg Not A Place for Africans?

Nationals from Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and more, have formed communities in the city center. These networks should have made for a more vibrant cosmopolitan city, instead they are vilified and made the scapegoat for Johannesburg’s inability to maintain its infrastructure and implement bylaws.

africa.com
Johannesburg

Finally Recognised in Their Promised Land

Rastafarians, a community that has long complained of living in limbo in their “promised land”, will now be eligible to receive ID cards that will allow them to reside and have most legal rights in the country, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman, Meles Alem.
enca
Their Promised Land

No Jogging in Sierra Leone

“Any group of persons now found jogging in the streets without authorization will be dealt with according to the law,” the police warned.  The ban is due to the nuisance caused by a large number of joggers who have taken to the streets in Sierra Leone.
africa news
sierra_leone

Rehabilitating Those Who Once Did Wrong

A new programme in Kenya’s largest maximum prison is teaching inmates how to lead their lives more mindfully. Prisoners reported that they have found fresh purpose and that their lives now have meaning.
mail & guardian
prisoners in kenya

What is the Key to Employee Development?

GE Africa’s Early Career Development Program, is building a pipeline of talent across the continent, and mentors are a critical factor for the program’s success. A 23-year-old English major, transformed into a highly-skilled, experienced and confident human resources professional.

africa.com
Employee Development

Rwanda’s Unique Gorilla Viewing Experience

To boost conservation efforts and position the country as a luxury tourist destination, Rwanda is offerring tourists an exclusive viewing experience with an entire family of gorillas.

cgtn africa
