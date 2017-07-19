Top 10 Daily News

Nigeria’s Most Serious But Least Talked About Challenge
Despite years of growth, Nigeria has also seen a huge increase in the number of people living in poverty. A new report condemns its failure to tackle this inequality, amid warnings that it could lead to civil unrest.
Bridging the Education Crisis
If the experiment continues to succeed, Liberia’s education minister would like to hand over “as many schools as possible” to private providers. Countries in Asia and others in Africa are also interested in adopting this model.
What Went Down At The Hack For Good Challenge?
Powered by 3D Africa and Youth for Technology, 25 participants from diverse fields worked on prototypes aimed at solving specific problems in the agriculture, health, security, and transportation sectors.
Africa Takes the Lead For Beaming Into Space
South Africa has started to set up radio telescopes far more powerful than any current ones in use around the world, in its pioneering search for extra-terrestrial activity.
The Critter That’s Putting Pressure On South Sudan
An invasion of fall armyworms may further damage South Sudanese farming, worsening shortages in the war-torn country where half the population is already facing hunger.
Kenya’s Doctors on Call
In small coastal communities in Kenya, doctors and dentists are reaching those in need in a more traditional way.
Mozambique Deep In the Red
Japan has frozen US$100 million in donations and loans to Mozambique due to the scandal of undisclosed loans by two public companies.
Direct Messengers Affecting Mobile Networks
Mobile revenue growth has declined in sub- Saharan Africa since 2013 and is expected to continue its downward trend until the end of the decade—despite a fast-growing subscriber base.
Enforcing Poaching Laws
The trade in ivory is high on the agenda as poaching continues to hit elephant populations across parts of Africa. Campaigners want tougher enforcement of regulations to tackle organized criminal gangs behind the trade.
The Seychelles…
A string of 115 tropical islands 1,000 miles east of Tanzania boasts some of the world’s best beaches with a renowned collection of luxurious getaways. There’s no shortage of villa resorts with 24-hour butlers, private swimming holes, gourmet cuisine and spa treatments alongside arrestingly beautiful beaches.