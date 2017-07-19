Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

africa.com number one story

Nigeria’s Most Serious But Least Talked About Challenge

Despite years of growth, Nigeria has also seen a huge increase in the number of people living in poverty. A new report condemns its failure to tackle this inequality, amid warnings that it could lead to civil unrest.

the guardian
Children begging outside of a train
Bridging the Education Crisis

Bridging the Education Crisis

If the experiment continues to succeed, Liberia’s education minister would like to hand over “as many schools as possible” to private providers. Countries in Asia and others in Africa are also interested in adopting this model.

new york times
Kids learning in class

What Went Down At The Hack For Good Challenge?

Powered by 3D Africa and Youth for Technology, 25 participants from diverse fields worked on prototypes aimed at solving specific problems in the agriculture, health, security, and transportation sectors.

ventures africa
kids work on prototypes aimed at solving specific problems

Africa Takes the Lead For Beaming Into Space

South Africa has started to set up radio telescopes far more powerful than any current ones in use around the world, in its pioneering search for extra-terrestrial activity.

bbc
pioneering search for extra-terrestrial activity

The Critter That’s Putting Pressure On South Sudan

An invasion of fall armyworms may further damage South Sudanese farming, worsening shortages in the war-torn country where half the population is already facing hunger.

business day live
Handful of armyworms

Kenya’s Doctors on Call

In small coastal communities in Kenya, doctors and dentists are reaching those in need in a more traditional way.

al jazeera
Kenya's medics on sea

Mozambique Deep In the Red

Japan has frozen US$100 million in donations and loans to Mozambique due to the scandal of undisclosed loans by two public companies.

africa news
Mozambique gas rigging

Direct Messengers Affecting Mobile Networks

Mobile revenue growth has declined in sub- Saharan Africa since 2013 and is expected to continue its downward trend until the end of the decade—despite a fast-growing subscriber base.

quartz africa
Whatsapp application on homescreen

Enforcing Poaching Laws

The trade in ivory is high on the agenda as poaching continues to hit elephant populations across parts of Africa. Campaigners want tougher enforcement of regulations to tackle organized criminal gangs behind the trade.

voa news
Ivory seized in stockpile

The Seychelles…

A string of 115 tropical islands 1,000 miles east of Tanzania boasts some of the world’s best beaches with a renowned collection of luxurious getaways. There’s no shortage of villa resorts with 24-hour butlers, private swimming holes, gourmet cuisine and spa treatments alongside arrestingly beautiful beaches.

cnn
renowned collection of luxurious getaways
