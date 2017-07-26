Top 10 Daily News

ws Headlines
Mentor vs. Champion
Some organisations even have formal mentoring programs where senior managers are required, as part of their job responsibilities, to mentor junior staff. While having a mentor is a valuable relationship as one climbs the organizational ladder, this person is quite different from a champion, and plays a different role.
More Intel Shows How The Italians Got It Wrong
One of the world’s most-wanted people smugglers was in jail in the United Arab Emirates when Italian prosecutors travelled to Sudan and arrested an innocent refugee in his place, the New Yorker has reported.
Pre-teen From Benin Is Off To University
Peace Delaly Nicoue, the youngest person to sit the Baccalaureate exam in Benin this year, has passed with top grades. The shy 11-year-old told BBC Afrique he was “happy and relieved” to achieve 17 out of 20 in Maths because he plans to study economics at university.
The Spice Princess Of Africa
A handful of spices and condiments can whet a person’s appetite for business and keep the cash registers ringing, as Ghanaian food entrepreneur Essie Bartels has proven.
Why An Average Congolese National Is Among The Poorest On the Planet
Despite being Africa’s biggest copper producer and the world’s leading source of cobalt with “up to $10 billion” worth of those minerals mined and sold abroad, an investigation by Global Witness, the anti-corruption charity, shows that “as little as 6%” of DR Congo’s annual mining exports reach the national budget.
5 Least Visited Countries in Africa
Africa is any traveller’s go-to destination, boasting warm tropical conditions, friendly people, and interesting places to visit. Not all countries on the continent have a viable tourism industry mainly due to political unrest and economic difficulties. Some African countries are relatively unknown to most as a viable tourism destination.
Alibaba’s Jack Ma Wants A Piece Of The Kenyan Pie
He was thoroughly impressed by the calibre of entrepreneur that he came across in Kenya, while the broadband infrastructure and speeds also surprised the e-commerce tycoon, so much so, that he is considering investing in the country.
South Africa’s Whites Only Community Launches New currency
Ora notes are technically vouchers, pegged to the South African rand, which expire after three years. The digital version will be accessible via an app that allows users to buy “e-ora” from the central bank, and then trade them with each other and local businesses on smartphones.
Blurred Lines In Zimbabwe’s Arms of the State
A bill allowing President Robert Mugabe to appoint senior judges sparked outrage Wednesday from Zimbabwean opposition and activists who said it marked a new power-grab by the authoritarian government. The law, which was passed by the lower house on Tuesday, is the first amendment to the 2013 constitution, adopted four years ago by popular vote.
Kenya Now Has 44 Tribes
Kenyans of Asian heritage have been granted official recognition as the 44th tribe in the country. The Kenyan government granted the status last week after years of petitioning by the Kenyan Asian community made up of about 46,782 people, according to the 2009 census figures.