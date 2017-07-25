Top 10 Daily News

Why Mentorship Matters in Africa
“We help them achieve whatever goals they set for themselves through mentorship…You can never underestimate the value of empowering and educating a woman because, in turn, she will do the same for generations.”
Another Oscar Moment For Kenya
Filmmaker Judy Kibinge has been hand-picked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to join the ranks of voting members. She follows in the footsteps of fellow Kenyan Lupita Nyong’o, who joined Hollywood’s most prestigious club after winning an Oscar three years ago.
How Two Wheels Can Change the Fortune Of African Girls
Campaigns to get people cycling are focusing on girls and women, making it easier for them to get to school, helping with business and reducing sex attacks.
Football Team That Brings Awareness On and Off the Pitch
Meet Albino United, the Tanzanian team fighting back against dangerous prejudice and stereotypes, with a little help from English Premier League side Everton FC.
Tanzania Issues $190bn Fine For Mining Giant
Acacia, the London-based gold mining firm, was hit with the extraordinary fine by Tanzania’s government for allegedly operating in the country illegally and also for failing to fully disclose its export earnings over a 17-year span between 2000 and 2017.
Was It All Part Of The Plan?
Instructors of the six Burundian teens who disappeared last week in Washington say the kids’ parents do not seem concerned about their disappearance, and likely knew the teens would not come back to Burundi.
Changing the narrative of the continent
Arikana Chihombori-Quao was appointed African Union’s ambassador to the United States, she talks about representing Africa at a time of uncertainty in US policy with the African continent.
Live the Luxurious Life in South Africa
The country’s richest city, Johannesburg, is home to many of South Africa’s most expensive locations, while Cape Town is home to the most expensive area in the country, Clifton. Over 900 multi-millionaires live the luxurious life in Johannesburg’s most expensive towns, with over 300 residing in Cape Town.
Angola’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Still Amongst the Best
Fundo Soberano de Angola, has retained a high ranking on the latest Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute Transparency Index. Scoring 8 out of 10, the fund cemented its place in the league of better-managed sovereign wealth funds.
The Man Who Brightens Up Somalia’s Urban Landscape
Mural artist Muawiye Hussein Sidow or “Shik Shik” has created the artworks that adorn over 100 shop fronts in the capital, Mogadishu. His eye-catching style, that uses bright colours and bold lines, is in stark contrast to the airbrushed images favoured by big companies.