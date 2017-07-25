Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Why Mentorship Matters in Africa

“We help them achieve whatever goals they set for themselves through mentorship…You can never underestimate the value of empowering and educating a woman because, in turn, she will do the same for generations.”

Mentor and mentee working on laptop
Another Oscar Moment For Kenya

Filmmaker Judy Kibinge has been hand-picked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to join the ranks of voting members. She follows in the footsteps of fellow Kenyan Lupita Nyong’o, who joined Hollywood’s most prestigious club after winning an Oscar three years ago.

cnn
Filmmaker Judy Kibinge

How Two Wheels Can Change the Fortune Of African Girls

Campaigns to get people cycling are focusing on girls and women, making it easier for them to get to school, helping with business and reducing sex attacks.

the guardian
to get people cycling are focusing on girls and women

Football Team That Brings Awareness On and Off the Pitch

Meet Albino United, the Tanzanian team fighting back against dangerous prejudice and stereotypes, with a little help from English Premier League side Everton FC.

bbc
Tanzanian football team of albinos

Tanzania Issues $190bn Fine For Mining Giant

Acacia, the London-based gold mining firm, was hit with the extraordinary fine by Tanzania’s government for allegedly operating in the country illegally and also for failing to fully disclose its export earnings over a 17-year span between 2000 and 2017.

quartz africa
Men and equipment inside a mine

Was It All Part Of The Plan?

Instructors of the six Burundian teens who disappeared last week in Washington say the kids’ parents do not seem concerned about their disappearance, and likely knew the teens would not come back to Burundi.

voa news
six Burundian teens who disappeared in Washington

Changing the narrative of the continent

Arikana Chihombori-Quao was appointed African Union’s ambassador to the United States, she talks about representing Africa at a time of uncertainty in US policy with the African continent.

al jazeera
Arikana Chihombori-Quao

Live the Luxurious Life in South Africa

The country’s richest city, Johannesburg, is home to many of South Africa’s most expensive locations, while Cape Town is home to the most expensive area in the country, Clifton. Over 900 multi-millionaires live the luxurious life in Johannesburg’s most expensive towns, with over 300 residing in Cape Town.

africa.com
SANDHURST is one of the wealthiest suburbs in South Africa

Angola’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Still Amongst the Best

Fundo Soberano de Angola, has retained a high ranking on the latest Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute Transparency Index. Scoring 8 out of 10, the fund cemented its place in the league of better-managed sovereign wealth funds.

ventures africa
CEO of Fundo Soberano de Angola

The Man Who Brightens Up Somalia’s Urban Landscape

Mural artist Muawiye Hussein Sidow or “Shik Shik” has created the artworks that adorn over 100 shop fronts in the capital, Mogadishu. His eye-catching style, that uses bright colours and bold lines, is in stark contrast to the airbrushed images favoured by big companies.

africa news
Mural artist Muawiye Hussein Sidow
