Top 10 Daily News

Proof of Life Does Little To Ease Nigerians’ Concerns
The first picture of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari seen in 78 days — since he left Abuja for medical treatment in Britain — surfaced on Sunday: a photo that shows him smiling during a luncheon meeting in London with a delegation of state governors from Nigeria.
Getting the Message Across By All Means Necessary
Social media has taken centre-stage for many voters and candidates ahead of Kenya’s general election next month.
Moving Africa Forward With Solar
Based on the number of days of sunshine, the angle of the sun, and the altitude, Africa is the global leader in solar potential.
Study Shows Hypertension Is A Critical Health Problem in Africa
Although hypertension can easily be detected by routinely measuring blood pressure, the reality is that across the regions studied, up to half of the population are unaware of their condition. And of those who are aware, up to half of them show poor control through treatment.
Akon’s Message To Young Africans
Senegalese singer, songwriter and businessman Akon has called on African youth to play an active role in rebuilding the continent and not depend of governments.
Swaziland Turns the Tide On HIV Stats
Researchers say, the country bears the world’s heaviest HIV burden, but it has almost halved the rate of new infections in five years by boosting access to virus-suppressing drugs.
Join the Hipster Crowd in These Five Areas
From industrial furniture to wooden floors, Bob Marley records on wall, and loosely hanging Edison bulbs, the urban hipster look and feel is surely taking over Mzansi. The hipster obsession, usually connected to historical buildings and structures, as well as cultural diversity, is spreading across the rainbow nation, from Soweto to Woodstock, Pretoria to Parkhurst.
How Do Zambians Feel About Their Country?
A recent survey by Afrobarometer, an independent research network , leaves little doubt that most Zambians are dissatisfied as they see their country going in the “wrong direction” and their democracy beginning to erode.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Light rains and cool, overcast weather last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions raised farmers’ concerns about the forthcoming October-to-March main crop.
The Books That Define Ghana
A literary tour of Ghana takes in the early disappointments of independence, a woman’s search for personal freedom, and the gradual evolution of democracy.