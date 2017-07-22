Top 10 Daily News

What Happened To Zimbabwe’s Dispossessed Farmers?
White Zimbabwean commercial farmers who were driven off their land during President Robert Mugabe’s controversial land seizures are disputing claims by the finance minister that they got $134 million in compensation last year.
The Threats To Nelson Mandela’s Legacy
“This week has been particularly emotional for me. The world marked the birthday of my late husband Nelson Mandela. Everything he stood for still endures and the need to continue working towards protecting freedoms around the world is as important today as it ever has been.”
African Scientists Accept New Challenge
The fight against cassava disease is making use of a potent new weapon: genomics. The CDP is a highly cosmopolitan venture with partners in academic institutions around the world. The group performs advanced analysis on diseased plant samples from African farms that is currently impossible in the region.
What Is The Role Of the African First Lady?
They are the president’s better half, ‘mothers of the nation’ – they are called. Some are visible and powerful, others are controversial. Some you hardly ever see but on campaign platforms, popping up and fading out as quickly as they arrived.
How the Internet Has Changed The Unemployment Rate In Africa
The Internet has been great for employment in Africa. Not only has fast Internet helped increase employment across the continent, but according to recently released study, it also decreased inequality.
Out In the Cold
Former South Sudan’s Vice President, Riek Machar’s passport was confiscated by the South African government, and has subsequently been revoked by South Sudan, in effect leaving him stateless; and that he is allowed only irregular access to a telephone and medical attention.
Where Have the DRC’s Millions Gone To?
The Democratic Republic of Congo is losing a fifth of all of mining revenues because of corruption and mismanagement. Global Witness says at least $750m paid by companies to the Congo’s tax agencies and state-owned mining company Gecamines disappeared between 2013 and 2015.
Cecil the Lion’s Son Suffers the Same Fate
A trophy hunter in Zimbabwe has shot dead a cub of Cecil the lion whose death in 2015 caused worldwide outrage. Xanda, a six-year-old lion fitted with a radio collar, was killed close to where U.S. dentist Walter Palmer shot Cecil with a high-powered bow and arrow two years ago.
Ensuring Information Safety In Africa
There are hopes that African cyberspace could become more secure and the continent can improve its position in global cybersecurity rankings as one its leading operators moves to secure its mobile money network.
Where Man and Beast Are Buddies
In the ancient city of Harar in Ethiopia it appears man and hyena have evolved a mutually beneficial – if unlikely arrangement.