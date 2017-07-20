Top 10 Daily News

So How Big Is Trump’s Nigerian Fan Base?
Even as his domestic approval ratings hit an all-time low, US president Donald Trump can take comfort in his growing popularity in some parts of Africa’s most populous nation.
Waterside Accommodation Means Crocs Have To Bask At the Parking Lot
In an effort to head off the risk of confrontation, a government-backed program teaches rescue workers and forestry agents how to humanely capture and relocate the reptiles, which are protected under Ivorian law.
How Did Africa Fare At the Robotics Competition?
Benin ranked 7, followed by Liberia which ranked 12 out of the 163 participating countries for getting the most cumulative points over the course of the competition. Nigeria (25), Mozambique (29), Mali (30), Zambia (32), Sierra Leone (37), Cameroon (43), and Equatorial Guinea (50).
What Global Warming Does To Africa’s Wildlife
Rising temperatures are making it too hot for African wild dogs to hunt and the number of their pups that survive is plummeting, according to a new study. There are only 7,000 African wild dogs left in the wild and they have lost 93% of their historic ranges to humans.
How the Maasai People Would Look Like In Space
Jacque Njeri is a 26-year-old artist from Kenya. In her latest project called #MaaSci she imagines what the Maasai people would look like in space. Here’s how the idea came about and what message she hopes to send.
Retracing History Along Africa’s Largest River
Travelling inland from its mouth, the River Congo holds many stories of slavery, colonialism and independence.
Sexual Harassment On The Rise In Kenya’s Silicon Savannah
Ushahidi is probably the flagship company of Kenya’s tech revolution, with its crowdmapping software used across the world. But, a company whose software was used in Egypt to protect women is apparently not immune to the issues seen elsewhere.
Small Businesses Challenge Ethiopia’s New Tax Laws
Retail business owners in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region have gone on strike over the imposition of a revised tax law.
How Much Should The First Family Be Worth?
A new report found that DRC President Joseph Kabila and his family own stakes in more than 80 companies at home and abroad that are likely to be worth tens of millions of dollars.
Boosting Business Confidence
Africa’s major central banks are entering an easing cycle as they try to stimulate growth after months of drought, austerity drives and confidence issues across the continent.