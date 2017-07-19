Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Malala Is On A Power Trip In Nigeria

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai was greeted with cheers by dozens of young women in northeastern Nigeria, where she spoke out for the many girls abducted under Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency.

voa news
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai
Is This The Solution To Africa’s Migrant Issues?

By 2020, 60 million people from sub-Saharan Africa are expected to migrate because of desertification. The Great Green Wall is a $8bn project restoring degraded land. But will it encourage people to stay or earn the money to go?

the guardian
Map of The Green Wall of Africa

Changing How Rwanda Uses Its Land

A trained agronomist embodies Rwanda’s ambition of diversifying its agriculture and increasing the value of exports by getting into the lucrative global market for essential oils. To this end, Hitimana has been importing geraniums from South Africa since 2004.

mail & guardian africa
A trained agronomist

Kenyan Women Get Justice For Mistreatment

Three Kenyan men who stripped and attacked a woman in a bus have been sentenced to death by a magistrate in the capital, Nairobi. The incident was recorded and shared widely on social media three years ago, sparking nationwide protests.

bbc
Protests against sexual violence

Sniffing Out Poachers In Mali

The anti-poaching team have trained three chocolate-coloured spaniels, Mitch, Bobby and Amy to help police make arrests. They will be joining the anti-poaching brigade, charged with dismantling the illegal trade in ivory.

enca
trained spaniels to help police make arrests

The Phenomenon Of “Tax Flight” In Africa

Many multinationals continue to fashion crafty ways to pay no tax or very little of it to African countries where they operate despite making huge profits.

africa news
illicit flows campaign

Yet Another International Corruption Scandal For Nigeria’s Ex Minister

A lawsuit alleges that two Nigerian businessmen, Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore, illegally obtained lucrative oil contracts in Nigeria by repeatedly bribing Alison-Madueke. The men then laundered the proceeds of those contracts through the US by purchasing assets worth $144 million.

quartz africa
Alison-Madueke

What Ugandan Students Found When They Survey Men About HIV

Makerere University carried out a research that proved that seven out of ten men preferred the antibody self-test kits which gave results in less than 20 minutes.

cgtn africa
Makerere University

DRC Bites More Than It Can Chew

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) should hit the brakes on the Inga 3 hydroelectric scheme and consider alternate ways of powering its mines and bringing electricity to its people.

business day live
Aerial shot of Inga Dam in DRC

Seychelles Cuts Down the Schlep Of Flying

Air Seychelles will be introducing SITA’s state-of-the-art passenger processing systems at Seychelles International Airport, providing greater flexibility for international airlines operating from the airport by allowing them to share common-use terminal equipment for check-in and boarding.

afk insider
state-of-the-art passenger processing systems at Seychelles International Airport
