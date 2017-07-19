Top 10 Daily News

Malala Is On A Power Trip In Nigeria
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai was greeted with cheers by dozens of young women in northeastern Nigeria, where she spoke out for the many girls abducted under Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency.
Is This The Solution To Africa’s Migrant Issues?
By 2020, 60 million people from sub-Saharan Africa are expected to migrate because of desertification. The Great Green Wall is a $8bn project restoring degraded land. But will it encourage people to stay or earn the money to go?
Changing How Rwanda Uses Its Land
A trained agronomist embodies Rwanda’s ambition of diversifying its agriculture and increasing the value of exports by getting into the lucrative global market for essential oils. To this end, Hitimana has been importing geraniums from South Africa since 2004.
Kenyan Women Get Justice For Mistreatment
Three Kenyan men who stripped and attacked a woman in a bus have been sentenced to death by a magistrate in the capital, Nairobi. The incident was recorded and shared widely on social media three years ago, sparking nationwide protests.
Sniffing Out Poachers In Mali
The anti-poaching team have trained three chocolate-coloured spaniels, Mitch, Bobby and Amy to help police make arrests. They will be joining the anti-poaching brigade, charged with dismantling the illegal trade in ivory.
The Phenomenon Of “Tax Flight” In Africa
Many multinationals continue to fashion crafty ways to pay no tax or very little of it to African countries where they operate despite making huge profits.
Yet Another International Corruption Scandal For Nigeria’s Ex Minister
A lawsuit alleges that two Nigerian businessmen, Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore, illegally obtained lucrative oil contracts in Nigeria by repeatedly bribing Alison-Madueke. The men then laundered the proceeds of those contracts through the US by purchasing assets worth $144 million.
What Ugandan Students Found When They Survey Men About HIV
Makerere University carried out a research that proved that seven out of ten men preferred the antibody self-test kits which gave results in less than 20 minutes.
DRC Bites More Than It Can Chew
The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) should hit the brakes on the Inga 3 hydroelectric scheme and consider alternate ways of powering its mines and bringing electricity to its people.
Seychelles Cuts Down the Schlep Of Flying
Air Seychelles will be introducing SITA’s state-of-the-art passenger processing systems at Seychelles International Airport, providing greater flexibility for international airlines operating from the airport by allowing them to share common-use terminal equipment for check-in and boarding.