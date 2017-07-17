Top 10 Daily News

African Election Coverage: Angola At A Crossroads
The announcement of Angolan longtime president José Eduardo dos Santos not to stand for re-election has shaken up the country’s political scene. Research fellow Sylvia Croese looks at Angola ahead of the 2017 legislative elections and at the “president in waiting”.
Doggies Bags Are Now A No No
Zimbabwe’s Environment Management Agency has ordered the food industry to stop using containers made of expanded polystyrene and replace them with recyclable or biodegradable ones.
Shape Up Or Get Left Behind
Noa Ubongo (Sharpen Your Brain) is a free learning platform that was launched in 2016 via Facebook. It’s now taking innovation into the thousands of Tanzania’s video bandas, creating classrooms there and one of many organizations helping fill the gap in the skills vacuum left by formal education in east Africa.
What Happened To The African Passport?
July 17, 2017 marks exactly a year since the African Union launched the African passport in Kigali, Rwanda. At the heart of the passport is the free movement (visa-free) access across all A.U. member nations.
The One Thing Keeping Eritreans Going
Dissent is brutally crushed in Eritrea’s militarised one-party state. But Radio Erena, broadcast from Paris by refugees, has become a symbolic lifeline to those back home who dare to listen.
Content On Social Media Raises Concerns About Kenya’s Elections
A 90-second video, shot in moody monochrome, presented a dystopia in which Raila Odinga, the leading opposition candidate, wins the August vote and plunges the nation into a violent and inept dictatorship.
Somali Women Hardest Hit By Drought
With more than a third of Somalia’s population now facing starvation, new statistics show that in addition to hunger, many women in Somalia are at risk for being raped.
A Call For Greater Protection For Widows In Rural Areas
Women in Zimbabwe often lose land to relatives when their husband dies. Local chiefs want the law changed so they can act as marriage officers and help the women keep their livelihoods.
Exploring The Most Famous Civilisation On The Continent
Zeinab Badawi’s quest to uncover the history of Africa continues with a visit to the Pharaonic Village in Cairo.
Zambians Find Out Why They Were Kept In The Dark
“The lines the baboon was tampering with are extremely high voltage. You can see that it was electrocuted in so many ways but it has survived. It is an animal, we cannot prosecute it otherwise if it was a human we would have taken it to court.”