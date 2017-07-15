Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

A Mother’s Instincts Trumps Primal Instincts

These beautiful pictures are the first ever taken of a wild lioness nursing a cub from a different species – an extremely rare event. The pair were spotted by Joop Van Der Linde, a guest at Ndutu Safari Lodge in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

bbc
Lioness nurses leopard cub
africa.com number two story

Raiding Jammeh’s Stolen Treasures

Kanilai was Jammeh’s birthplace and is now his most elaborate estate — complete with farm, mosque, tanks, multiple residences, jungle warfare training camp and vast private safari park housing exotic parrots, zebras, hyenas and camels.

voa news
Kanilai was Jammeh's birthplace and is now his most elaborate estate

DRC Women Who Pack A Punch

Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is a city that lives and breathes sport. It is a largely patriarchal country, with women responsible for domestic work and absent from most positions of power.

the guardian
Female boxers take each on

Al Shabaab’s Control Of The Economy

After Islamist group al Shabaab’s ban on the Somali Shilling in the central and southern regions under its control over alleged influx of fake notes, some traders are reported to have resorted to the use of Ethiopian Birr.

africa news
Ethiopian Birr.

Top Ten African Male Runners of All Time

More athletes come to Africa to find training conditions that have offered a great number of African athletes to climb to the top of athletics world. East Africa and North Africa have always impressed the world of athletics mainly in the middle distance and long distance races.

africa.com
Wilson Kiprotich

A Possible Diplomatic Row Is Simmering

The son-in-law of Angola’s president has been sentenced to jail for fraud in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Businessman Sindika Dokolo says the conviction was politically motivated and that he will appeal against the one-year jail term.

bbc
Eyptian Man's Labour Of Love

Egypt Sends The Chinese Packing

Egypt continues to arrest and deport members of a Chinese ethnic minority group, sending many into hiding. The arrests come on the heels of a reported Chinese government order for Uyghur students in Egypt to return home.

quartz africa
Chines Pres meets egypt's president

Africa And Family Planning

While there is a high birth rate problem in Africa, having large families is restricted to few countries on the continent particularly West Africa, and in fact, some other African countries are having the highest declines in fertility rates compared to other countries around the world.

ventures africa
Mom with baby o her back

France Looks For Africa’s Badly Behaved

French judges probing the ruling elite in three African countries over suspected misuse of public funds have charged Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso’s nephew and former sister-in-law.

enca
Equatorial guinea deputy

Game Of Thrones Maker Takes On African Project

George R.R Martin, creator of the hugely popular ‘Game of Thrones’ series will serve as an executive producer on new series based on fantasy novel, ‘Who Fears Death’ by Nigerian American author Nnedi Okorafor.

CNN
Nigerian American author Nnedi Okorafor.
