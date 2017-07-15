Top 10 Daily News

A Mother’s Instincts Trumps Primal Instincts
These beautiful pictures are the first ever taken of a wild lioness nursing a cub from a different species – an extremely rare event. The pair were spotted by Joop Van Der Linde, a guest at Ndutu Safari Lodge in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area.
Raiding Jammeh’s Stolen Treasures
Kanilai was Jammeh’s birthplace and is now his most elaborate estate — complete with farm, mosque, tanks, multiple residences, jungle warfare training camp and vast private safari park housing exotic parrots, zebras, hyenas and camels.
DRC Women Who Pack A Punch
Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is a city that lives and breathes sport. It is a largely patriarchal country, with women responsible for domestic work and absent from most positions of power.
Al Shabaab’s Control Of The Economy
After Islamist group al Shabaab’s ban on the Somali Shilling in the central and southern regions under its control over alleged influx of fake notes, some traders are reported to have resorted to the use of Ethiopian Birr.
Top Ten African Male Runners of All Time
More athletes come to Africa to find training conditions that have offered a great number of African athletes to climb to the top of athletics world. East Africa and North Africa have always impressed the world of athletics mainly in the middle distance and long distance races.
A Possible Diplomatic Row Is Simmering
The son-in-law of Angola’s president has been sentenced to jail for fraud in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Businessman Sindika Dokolo says the conviction was politically motivated and that he will appeal against the one-year jail term.
Egypt Sends The Chinese Packing
Egypt continues to arrest and deport members of a Chinese ethnic minority group, sending many into hiding. The arrests come on the heels of a reported Chinese government order for Uyghur students in Egypt to return home.
Africa And Family Planning
While there is a high birth rate problem in Africa, having large families is restricted to few countries on the continent particularly West Africa, and in fact, some other African countries are having the highest declines in fertility rates compared to other countries around the world.
France Looks For Africa’s Badly Behaved
French judges probing the ruling elite in three African countries over suspected misuse of public funds have charged Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso’s nephew and former sister-in-law.
Game Of Thrones Maker Takes On African Project
George R.R Martin, creator of the hugely popular ‘Game of Thrones’ series will serve as an executive producer on new series based on fantasy novel, ‘Who Fears Death’ by Nigerian American author Nnedi Okorafor.