Top 10 Daily News

The ICC, South Africa and Omar al Bashir
The International Criminal Court has ruled that South Africa should have arrested Sudan’s President, Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted in connection with war crimes, when he entered the country.
Reframing African Private Equity Performance
As the second half of 2017 comes into focus, entrepreneurs and private equity managers alike want the narrative in investor circles to change regarding sub-Saharan Africa and fundraising opportunities.
Let’s Talk About Sex With African Teens
Lucy Lamble looks at the importance of factoring the growing population of young people into the debate, and the power of family planning to affect economic development in poorer countries.
Growing Numbers Of People Visiting Africa
Africans are increasingly driving the growing demand for tourism in their home continent, contrary to perceptions, a new UN report suggests. While an average of four out of 10 of them were from other African countries, the figure rose to two out of three in sub-Saharan Africa.
Top 10 Most Popular South African Music Singles
South Africa had an entertaining year in 2016, with some of the best music from various artists across the country. Below are 10 singles that were popular with music lovers and received extensive airplay on radio, with some of the artists winning awards for their work.
Get to Know the Man Behind the Serpentine Pavilion 2017
Renowned architect Francis Kéré has become the first African to design the prestigious Serpentine Pavilion in London. He explains why a desert tree from his home country Burkina Faso was the inspiration for his design.
Rwanda’s Quest to Being A Smart City
Already, officials like to stress how much technology is part of daily life in Rwanda, from the president’s active Twitter presence to the fact that registering a marriage, death, or birth—things that would normally require multiple forms and trips to a government office—are increasingly done online. Speeding tickets can be paid through mobile money.
Kenya’s Bridge Crumbles Under The Hype
Just two weeks after an “inspection” by President Uhuru Kenyatta, a $12 million Chinese-built Sigiri bridge in Western Kenya collapsed before it was completed.
The Beginning Of Ghana’s Rainy Season
Several homes in parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra, have been submerged and hundreds of families displaced after a major dam was recently spilled by the Ghana Water Company Limited.
The Emperor Who Built a New Jerusalem in Africa
The 11 medieval churches hewn from solid, volcanic rock in the heart of Ethiopia were built on the orders of King Lalibela in the 12th century. Legend has it that the design and layout of the churches mimic those observed by the king in Jerusalem, which he had visited as a youth.