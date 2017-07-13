Top 10 Daily News

South Africans Current View Of the Economy Similar to That During Apartheid
Consumer confidence has worsened since last quarter, extending what is the longest pessimistic outlook since the survey was first launched in this country in 1982. The Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University released the latest data for the last two quarters on July 12. A look back at the historical figures, shows just how gloomy the mood is about the economy.
Ghanaian Chef Stirs the Queen’s Heart
At age 26, Elijah Amoo Addo, leads the Food For All Africa Programme, whose primary aim is to “create sustainable means of nutrition for vulnerable children, aged and the mentally challenged through food banking, farming and forum for stakeholder’s within Africa’s food supply chain.”
You Won’t Believe What’s On Millennials’ Minds
Research by the International Rescue Committee showed that millennials, loosely defined as young adults born between 1981 and 1997, are the generation most concerned about solving the hunger crisis in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria.
Tanzania’s Street Food Vendors Get Some Luck
Women with unlicensed businesses finally have a glimmer of hope after the Tanzanian government announced it would recognize them as part of its broader policy of empowering women.
Almost Half of Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP Is Not Taxed
Africa’s informal markets represent an enormous part of the continent’s trade and employment, but the fact that they are essentially hidden means the region is not tapping into the huge opportunities they offer.
What Used to Be Boko Haram Territory
Maiduguri is a town disoriented by the insurgency, and though it is slowly returning to normal, the people’s body language says they had almost forgotten what normalcy was like, and it would take a while for them to regain their balance.
Dalai Lama Heads To Botswana
The Tibetan spiritual leader, who lives in exile in India, is due to make a public address at the three-day “Mind and Life Dialogue” conference in the Botswana capital Gaborone on August 19.
Why A Mobile Phone Is A Life-line In Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for more than half of all mobile money services worldwide, with 140 active products across the region. Mobile money platforms have evolved beyond money transfer to bill payments and international remittances, among other things.
A Radio Show For Kinshasa’s Queer Community
Founded by Patou Izai in 2012, the platform Jeunialissime aims to create a safe space for people from within the LGBTI community in the DRC to express their views and discuss pertinent and salient issues.
France’s First African Winemaker
Former Ivory Coast and Premier League footballer Olivier Tébily talks about why he chose to give up his professional sporting career to produce Cognac.