FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

DIGITAL THEME: Who’s Creating the African Bill Gates of Tomorrow?

Several non-government organisations, governments, and companies are playing their part in making sure that the AU’s Agenda 2063, popularly known as ‘The Africa We Want,’ is realised by investing in STEM.

 

africa.com
Kids in STEM
africa.com number two story

Kenya Does It Again

Kenya started selling another $9.64 million worth of bonds via mobile phone. The East African nation started selling a three-year infrastructure bond, called M-Akiba, on March 23, becoming the first country in the world to issue a mobile phone-based bond without any need for a bank account.

 

CNBC Africa
infrastructure bond, called M-Akiba

Like, Love and Poke Around Facebook HQ in Africa

From a mothers’ room to numerous meeting rooms and a stunning balcony that overlooks the city, a glimpse of Facebook’s Africa offices makes one wish that their company would offer the same awesome facilities.

 

afk insider
Facebook’s Africa offices

Electrifying Africa Is One of the Largest Development Challenges on Earth

Many Western entrepreneurs see solar power in Africa as a chance to reach a large market and make a substantial profit. This is a nascent industry, which, at the moment, represents a small percentage of the electrification in the region, and is mostly in rural areas.

 

new yorker
Scatec's new solar deal

The Once-in-a-lifetime Transfer Program to Repopulate a Malawi Reserve

Conservationists are moving 500 elephants from two overcrowded wildlife parks in southern Malawi to another in the north of the country. Wildlife at Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve has been badly hit by poachers.

 

cnn
moving 500 elephants from two overcrowded wildlife parks

Something You Might Not Have Known About Malaria

New research suggests that the ability of children in Africa to perform well in school could be dramatically improved through basic malaria education and treatment. While less fatal among older children, malaria infections often reduce a child’s ability to concentrate.

 

VOA News
mosquitoes on a net

Selfies Part of Your Uber Trip

Uber is rolling out a new feature that would help protect both riders and drivers in Kenya from the risks of fraud and theft. The new safety feature asks drivers to “periodically” take selfies in the Uber app before they accept rides. If the photo of the driver doesn’t match the one registered to the account, then that account is blocked.

quartz africa
Uber rolls out new selfie feature

Mixed Views About Feeding Rooms For Tanzanian MPs

Some legislators welcomed the new Tanzanian move as a way to help women balance work and family life and as the best option for babies’ health. However advocates say women should be free to nurse openly in the chamber, in defiance of critics who call it indecent.

 

africa news
Dedicated room for breastfeeding moms

Will Fruit Farming Yield the Same Returns?

Angola is Africa’s second largest oil producer but the sector is in trouble and this has led to a squeeze on foreign currency. A banana plantation in Caxito in northern Angola, is proving to be a lucrative way of diversifying the economy.

 

bbc
A banana plantation in Caxito in northern Angola

 Seeking Justice For Their Husbands

The widows of men who were hanged by Nigeria’s military government in the 1990s have launched a civil case against Shell, accusing it of complicity in their husbands’ executions.

 

the guardian
widows of men who were hanged by Nigeria’s military
By |Top10 DAILY|

Related Posts

logo dark color

We read all the Africa news so you don't have to! Africa.com produces original content and curated news focused on Africa. Every day, our editors pick the top 10 most important stories about the people, places, business trends and technology innovators in Africa.