Top 10 Daily News

DIGITAL THEME: Who’s Creating the African Bill Gates of Tomorrow?
Several non-government organisations, governments, and companies are playing their part in making sure that the AU’s Agenda 2063, popularly known as ‘The Africa We Want,’ is realised by investing in STEM.
Kenya Does It Again
Kenya started selling another $9.64 million worth of bonds via mobile phone. The East African nation started selling a three-year infrastructure bond, called M-Akiba, on March 23, becoming the first country in the world to issue a mobile phone-based bond without any need for a bank account.
Like, Love and Poke Around Facebook HQ in Africa
From a mothers’ room to numerous meeting rooms and a stunning balcony that overlooks the city, a glimpse of Facebook’s Africa offices makes one wish that their company would offer the same awesome facilities.
Electrifying Africa Is One of the Largest Development Challenges on Earth
Many Western entrepreneurs see solar power in Africa as a chance to reach a large market and make a substantial profit. This is a nascent industry, which, at the moment, represents a small percentage of the electrification in the region, and is mostly in rural areas.
The Once-in-a-lifetime Transfer Program to Repopulate a Malawi Reserve
Conservationists are moving 500 elephants from two overcrowded wildlife parks in southern Malawi to another in the north of the country. Wildlife at Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve has been badly hit by poachers.
Something You Might Not Have Known About Malaria
New research suggests that the ability of children in Africa to perform well in school could be dramatically improved through basic malaria education and treatment. While less fatal among older children, malaria infections often reduce a child’s ability to concentrate.
Selfies Part of Your Uber Trip
Uber is rolling out a new feature that would help protect both riders and drivers in Kenya from the risks of fraud and theft. The new safety feature asks drivers to “periodically” take selfies in the Uber app before they accept rides. If the photo of the driver doesn’t match the one registered to the account, then that account is blocked.
Mixed Views About Feeding Rooms For Tanzanian MPs
Some legislators welcomed the new Tanzanian move as a way to help women balance work and family life and as the best option for babies’ health. However advocates say women should be free to nurse openly in the chamber, in defiance of critics who call it indecent.
Will Fruit Farming Yield the Same Returns?
Angola is Africa’s second largest oil producer but the sector is in trouble and this has led to a squeeze on foreign currency. A banana plantation in Caxito in northern Angola, is proving to be a lucrative way of diversifying the economy.
Seeking Justice For Their Husbands
The widows of men who were hanged by Nigeria’s military government in the 1990s have launched a civil case against Shell, accusing it of complicity in their husbands’ executions.