Top 10 Daily News

Africa and China: Dance of the Lions and Dragons
Chinese firms in Africa could reach revenues of $440 billion in 2025 by aggressively expanding in both existing and new sectors on the continent. This forms part of the findings of McKinsey & Company’s latest report.
A Celebration of An African Leader
Botswana’s former president Ketumile Masire was remembered for his role in various diplomatic initiatives in Africa, including chairing a panel that investigated the 1994 Rwanda genocide, co-ordinating the Inter-Congolese National Dialogue among other peace initiatives in South Africa, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Ghana and Swaziland.
South African Tipped To Be The Next Athletic Superstar
Wayde van Niekerk could be the athlete to take over track and field from Usain Bolt, according to the Jamaican sprint star himself.
How Google Answers Questions About Africa
Every day millions of internet users ask Google life’s most difficult questions, big and small. One of them is why is Africa poor?
Top Five Latest Archeological Discoveries in Africa
Africa has always been known as the “Cradle of Mankind” and the land of great ancient civilizations. From Egypt to South Africa, passing by Sudan, Kenya, and the Congo, the African continent has never remained on the fringe of archaeological and prehistoric research.
South Sudan’s Only Hope For Amputees
It is the country’s biggest hospital for prosthetic orthotic treatment, treating about 30 patients a day. Both hospital and factory produce an average of 50 prostheses each month — all hand-made and custom fit.
Malawi Launches Africa’s First Air Corridor
Kasungu Aerodrome, in central Malawi, will be used as a test site for aerial scouting in crisis situations, delivering supplies and using drones to boost internet connectivity. Universities and other partners will also have access to the site.
Where Are Africa’s Scientists?
This month, scientists in 12 African countries hosted events for Africa Science Week, highlighting the talent across the continent. In a time when the research powerhouse of the United States is questioning its investments in science, it is a visionary move for African scientists to step forward.
The Moment Egypt Has Been Dreaming Of
Qatar, one of the world’s wealthiest nations, was the main financial backer for the Muslim Brotherhood that won election in Egypt after the Arab Spring. For Eypt the boycott against Doha is sweet revenge.
Lesotho’s New National Sport
The southern African country of Lesotho is turning its age-old pastime of horse riding into a national sport. The goal is to preserve the riding culture with national races, but money problems are standing in the way.