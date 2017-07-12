Top 10 Daily News

Are Kenya’s Cost Cutting Measures Genuine?
The government will no longer pay or reimburse special benefits like car grants and allowances for attending parliament. The president’s salary will be cut by 13% to $166,000 a year while legislators will be cut by 12.5% to around $72,400.
Sudan’s 90-day Wait
Sudan says it complied with all U.S. demands for lifting the sanctions imposed since 1997 for its alleged support of terrorism. These include resolving internal military conflicts in areas such as war-torn Darfur, cooperating on counterterrorism and improving access to humanitarian aid.
Lake Chad Is Open For Fishing
Three years ago, at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, Nigerian soldiers stopped all fishing activities in the country’s section of Lake Chad. Militants had infiltrated the ranks of the fishermen, the army said, and were using the guise to fund arms purchases and launch surprise attacks on innocent people.
Building Africa’s Space Agency
Apart from Ghana which just joined, Nigeria and South Africa are currently the only sub-Saharan African countries taking the lead in this sphere. Countries such as Ethiopia, Angola and Kenya are currently working towards launching a satellite into space soon.
Top Dance Styles in Africa
Africa is a continent that is rich with different cultures and traditions, and one of the more fun and vibrant traditions is dance. Dance has been one of many forms of expression; storytelling and enjoyment across the continent, and alongside traditional dances, here are some of the popular dances that are found across the continent.
South African Jazz Legend Ray Phiri Dies
The guitarist, producer and vocalist rose to fame when he featured on Paul Simon’s Graceland album in 1986. He succumbed to his battle with lung cancer at the age of 70.
Tobacco Company Believes Smoking Isn’t All That Bad
One of the world’s leading cigarette manufacturers is fighting through the courts to try to block the Kenyan and Ugandan governments’ attempts to bring in regulations to limit the harm caused by smoking. The giant tobacco firms hope to boost their markets in Africa, which has a fast-growing young and increasingly prosperous population.
Aliko Dangote’s Short Term Plans
Dangote Group plans to invest $3.8bn in sugar and rice, and $800m in dairy production in the next three years as the company seeks to expand and deal with a shortage of dollars in its home market of Nigeria.
The Gambia’s Landfills Are An Environmental Disaster
The Gambia’s return to democracy has emboldened environmental groups seeking to shut down some of the country’s most polluted sites.
The Technologies That Africans Can’t Live Without
Whether helping to enhance healthcare, assist with security or summon law enforcement, the mobile apps on this list have been designed specifically to deal with challenges and assist African communities with crucial elements of their lives.