Top 10 Daily News

France’s President Continues Condescending Views On Africa
In a Dakar speech in 2007, Nicolas Sarkozy observed that “the African has not fully entered history.” Emmanuel Macron’s “civilizational” comment is similarly obtuse, his remarks fall into a tradition, as well, of grandiloquent and condescending statements about Africa that point to every cause of the continent’s difficulties other than colonialism and its enduring trace.
Africa’s Catch-22
In recent years, African countries have struggled to maintain their ties to North Korea without alienating the United States, the largest aid donor on the continent, or publicly violating U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing the country’s nuclear-weapons program.
A South African’s Shocking Experience With Airbnb
In the video, Sibahle Nkumi is pushed down the stairs, allegedly by an Airbnb owner, at the place they were staying. The attack happened after what appears to be a disagreement between the women and owner.
Sudanese Female Journo Willing To Be Jailed For Her Duty
Amal Habani had said earlier that she was arrested, manhandled and detained by the security agents who had no identification and had accused her of taking pictures of them during the trial.
The Best Treks and Hikes From Across the Continent
If you’re looking to soak up the continent’s breathtaking scenery, and have an eye for adventure, then there’s only one place to be: at the top.
Someday Soon, Somalis Will Cast Their Own Ballots
Somalia has since held three polls since 2004. But regular Somalis are yet to cast any ballots. The country has relied on a clan-based formula in which the lawmakers were selected by the clan elders, and then the legislators elect the president.
Lesotho’s Biggest Problems
The problems that Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has inherited arise from a long history of incursions by outsiders – first colonisers, and then aid workers – who have too often made assumptions about the lives, poverty, and health of Lesotho’s citizens, the Basotho.
The Dangerous Job South Sudanese Women Do
“It’s my way of contributing and making this country better,” she says. “I sent my children to Uganda, but I want them to come back one day. It’s a sacrifice for me, but a gain for those returning when the war is over.”
Nigeria’s Purse Strings Are Tied
Nigeria must not borrow more to fund its budget and should instead raise money it needs by other means, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday, calling into question planned foreign loans of $2 billion from lenders like the World Bank.
Burkinabe Musician Takes On Gender Roles
Salimata Diabate overcame many challenges in order to pursue a career in music whilst growing up in Burkina Faso. Ms Diabate is now a renowned singer and balafon player and she hopes others will follow her lead.