Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

The Acts That Led To the Arab Spring Are Back

Tunisia has advanced more than any other country in the region toward freedom and democratic governance, yet it has been largely unable to provide hope and opportunity for a better life. The frustration at that failure has no more gruesome expression than Tunisia’s tide of self-immolations.

new york times
Tunisia’s tide of self-immolations.
africa.com number two story

A First For An African City

Standing as a startling collection of futuristic Italian architecture from the 1930s, perched on a desert mountaintop high above the Red Sea, the Eritrean capital of Asmara has been listed as a Unesco world heritage site.

the guardian
the Eritrean capital of Asmara

Not Much Can Survive In Ethiopia’s Danakil

Astonishingly, humans live here. For the Afar people it’s home. Accompanied with long lines of donkeys, the Afar people mine rich salt from the ground to sell at local markets.

cnn
Ethiopia’s Danakil

Faith-based Education Picks Up In Africa

The Christian university movement is driven by the massive demand for access to higher education and the liberalisation of government chartering – both global trends.

quartz africa
Improving Health In Africa

The African Brand That Goes From Poolside To Sundowners

Jourdan Dunn was spotted wearing Bfyne’s ‘Kenzo’ swimsuit at Coachella while Eva Marcille, Fantasia, Justine Skye and Lala have all worn the sexy pool and beach wear line started by the designer, entrepreneur and Nigerian-American artist, Buki Ade in 2014.

true africa
wearing Bfyne’s ‘Kenzo’ swimsuit

Gambia Mayor Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine

Angry residents in the Kanifing municipality turned his office into a rubbish dump over the weekend in protest against poor waste management in the area.

Africa news
Rubbish outside Mayor's office

How To Preserve One’s Culture

In an effort to protect traditions Guinea-Bissau is setting up its own dance library. It’s needed to preserve Kaboro, a dance style where women call the shots.

al jazeera
a dance style where women call the shots

Cable TV Gets Cut Off In Zimbabwe

Steward Bank has suspended payments to the pay-TV subsidiary of SA’s Naspers, citing unavailability of foreign currency, in a sign that dollar shortages are worsening in the southern African nation.

business day live
Steward Bank billboard about dstv

The People In Charge of Africa’s Streets

If you live in an African city you will be familiar with car parkers or guards – men who suddenly appear when you park your car. They will watch it for you and guide you out when you leave… for a small fee.

bbc
men who suddenly appear when you park your car

Ghana’s New Way to Attract Visitors

Brett Davies organised surfers from 20 different countries at his annual international competition. The British national already runs a surf school at Kokrobite and has helped to bring surfing to Busua, near the border with Ivory Coast.

enca
school at Kokrobite
By |Top10 DAILY|

