Top 10 Daily News

The Acts That Led To the Arab Spring Are Back
Tunisia has advanced more than any other country in the region toward freedom and democratic governance, yet it has been largely unable to provide hope and opportunity for a better life. The frustration at that failure has no more gruesome expression than Tunisia’s tide of self-immolations.
A First For An African City
Standing as a startling collection of futuristic Italian architecture from the 1930s, perched on a desert mountaintop high above the Red Sea, the Eritrean capital of Asmara has been listed as a Unesco world heritage site.
Not Much Can Survive In Ethiopia’s Danakil
Astonishingly, humans live here. For the Afar people it’s home. Accompanied with long lines of donkeys, the Afar people mine rich salt from the ground to sell at local markets.
Faith-based Education Picks Up In Africa
The Christian university movement is driven by the massive demand for access to higher education and the liberalisation of government chartering – both global trends.
The African Brand That Goes From Poolside To Sundowners
Jourdan Dunn was spotted wearing Bfyne’s ‘Kenzo’ swimsuit at Coachella while Eva Marcille, Fantasia, Justine Skye and Lala have all worn the sexy pool and beach wear line started by the designer, entrepreneur and Nigerian-American artist, Buki Ade in 2014.
Gambia Mayor Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine
Angry residents in the Kanifing municipality turned his office into a rubbish dump over the weekend in protest against poor waste management in the area.
How To Preserve One’s Culture
In an effort to protect traditions Guinea-Bissau is setting up its own dance library. It’s needed to preserve Kaboro, a dance style where women call the shots.
Cable TV Gets Cut Off In Zimbabwe
Steward Bank has suspended payments to the pay-TV subsidiary of SA’s Naspers, citing unavailability of foreign currency, in a sign that dollar shortages are worsening in the southern African nation.
The People In Charge of Africa’s Streets
If you live in an African city you will be familiar with car parkers or guards – men who suddenly appear when you park your car. They will watch it for you and guide you out when you leave… for a small fee.
Ghana’s New Way to Attract Visitors
Brett Davies organised surfers from 20 different countries at his annual international competition. The British national already runs a surf school at Kokrobite and has helped to bring surfing to Busua, near the border with Ivory Coast.