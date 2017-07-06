Top 10 Daily News

Gardening Could Be A Powerful Weapon Against Malaria
A team tested this idea in nine villages in the arid Bandiagara district of Mali, West Africa. Removing flowers from a common shrub appeared to kill off lots of the older, adult, female, biting insects that transmit malaria.
How Do African Kids Fare In the Marshmallow Test?
In the culturally specific test, researchers tempted Cameroonian children with a puff-puff, a kind of small doughnut, while the German children could choose between a lollipop and a chocolate bar.
“I Am Blessed” – Young Ghanaian Social Entrepreneur John Armah
Armah is the CEO of the Orios Group, which aims to redefine wealth creation in Africa by identifying, training and supporting scalable, impact-based African start-ups. It focuses predominantly on the agri-business sector, a choice that Armah made because Africa’s economy is largely driven by farming.
10 Things to Do in Malawi
Malawi is one of the most breath taking places on earth. From her beautiful blue lake, to her ever-smiling, welcoming people, Malawi should surely be on your list of places to visit, and when you do, here are ten things we recommend you do while there.
West Africa’s First Woman To Own a Mine
Leaving behind chic gowns and catwalks to stomp in the mud in heavy work boots, Guinean former fashion model Tiguidanke Camara has made a name for herself in the mining industry.
Calling Swaziland Out On Human Rights
South Africa’s African National Congress called for Swaziland, sub-Saharan Africa’s last absolute monarchy, to be referred to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for abuse of human rights and suppression of dissent and political activity.
The Silver Lining of Nigeria’s Aviation Industry
Currently, big-brand flyers including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly in and out of Nigeria. But it is domestic and pan-Africa carriers that need to take flight to consolidate Nigeria’s status as a business center to be reckoned with.
One of Africa’s Biggest Remaining Wilderness Areas Under Threat
Now a dispute over a planned hydropower dam in Tanzania’s Selous wildlife reserve pits the country’s president against conservationists who say the project could cause irreparable damage to the UNESCO World Heritage site.
If It Looks Like Snow, Perhaps It’s Snow?
Kenyans on Tuesday evening took to social media to celebrate a rare case of snow. Photos and videos shared on social media showed whitish substance on the streets of the town of Nyahururu located in the country’s Laikipia County.
FAKA on Penetrating Art Spaces and Designing a New Sound
Get to know the boundary-pushing artists known as FAKA whose performances represent a form of queer activism along with outright entertainment.