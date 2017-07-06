FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

Gardening Could Be A Powerful Weapon Against Malaria

A team tested this idea in nine villages in the arid Bandiagara district of Mali, West Africa. Removing flowers from a common shrub appeared to kill off lots of the older, adult, female, biting insects that transmit malaria.

cgtn africa
Plant that could help fight malaria
africa.com number two story

How Do African Kids Fare In the Marshmallow Test?

In the culturally specific test, researchers tempted Cameroonian children with a puff-puff, a kind of small doughnut, while the German children could choose between a lollipop and a chocolate bar.

quartz africa
Marshmallows in the palm of the hand

“I Am Blessed” – Young Ghanaian Social Entrepreneur John Armah

Armah is the CEO of the Orios Group, which aims to redefine wealth creation in Africa by identifying, training and supporting scalable, impact-based African start-ups. It focuses predominantly on the agri-business sector, a choice that Armah made because Africa’s economy is largely driven by farming.

cnbc africa
Armah is the CEO of the Orios Group

10 Things to Do in Malawi

Malawi is one of the most breath taking places on earth. From her beautiful blue lake, to her ever-smiling, welcoming people, Malawi should surely be on your list of places to visit, and when you do, here are ten things we recommend you do while there.

africa.com
lake malawi

West Africa’s First Woman To Own a Mine

Leaving behind chic gowns and catwalks to stomp in the mud in heavy work boots, Guinean former fashion model Tiguidanke Camara has made a name for herself in the mining industry.

business day live
former fashion model Tiguidanke Camara

Calling Swaziland Out On Human Rights

South Africa’s African National Congress called for Swaziland, sub-Saharan Africa’s last absolute monarchy, to be referred to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for abuse of human rights and suppression of dissent and political activity.

enca
King Mswati III of Swaziland

The Silver Lining of Nigeria’s Aviation Industry

Currently, big-brand flyers including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly in and out of Nigeria. But it is domestic and pan-Africa carriers that need to take flight to consolidate Nigeria’s status as a business center to be reckoned with.

CNN
Plane from Arik Air on the runway

One of Africa’s Biggest Remaining Wilderness Areas Under Threat

Now a dispute over a planned hydropower dam in Tanzania’s Selous wildlife reserve pits the country’s president against conservationists who say the project could cause irreparable damage to the UNESCO World Heritage site.

voa news
hydropower dam in Tanzania's Selous wildlife reserve

If It Looks Like Snow, Perhaps It’s Snow?

Kenyans on Tuesday evening took to social media to celebrate a rare case of snow. Photos and videos shared on social media showed whitish substance on the streets of the town of Nyahururu located in the country’s Laikipia County.

africa news
images of snowfall in Kenya

FAKA on Penetrating Art Spaces and Designing a New Sound

Get to know the boundary-pushing artists known as FAKA whose performances represent a form of queer activism along with outright entertainment.

design indaba
boundary-pushing artists known as FAKA
