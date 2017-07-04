Top 10 Daily News

Top Facebook Group Sites In Africa
The continent’s hotspots for Facebook usage include Egypt, which has the most Facebook users on the continent at over 29 million, Nigeria which has over 16 million users, South Africa with over 13 million users, Algeria and Morocco with over 10 million users, and Kenya with over 5 million users.
How You Can BEYGOOD4BURUNDI
Pop music icon Beyoncé is throwing her superstar power behind a new effort to bring safe, clean water to children in Burundi in a partnership with UNICEF. Plans call for the project to help build wells and improve hygiene education and water and sanitation facilities in schools.
A Life-changing Cab Ride in Lesotho
For Mokale and more than 200 other taxi drivers across the city who are part of a programme aimed at HIV prevention, educating passengers about male circumcision has real benefits.
Egypt’s Currency Gamble Pays Off
The country attracted $9.8 billion of foreign investment in domestic debt instruments in the 2016-2017 fiscal year compared to $1.1 billion the previous year. Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has increased since the central bank floated the currency in November as part of an International Monetary Fund lending programme aiming to revive the economy.
South Africa’s First Clinic for Sex Workers
At the Cym Van Dyke clinic in Observatory, Cape Town, sex workers along with the general public, will be offered drug counselling, cervical cancer screening, access to condoms and lubricants, legal services, as well as pregnancy, Tuberculosis, STI, and HIV testing at the clinic.
Zimbabwe’s Pledge to end the Donor Dependency
Zimbabwe has auctioned cattle worth $1m to raise money for the African Union Foundation. Mugabe donated 300 cattle from his herd, and other Zimbabweans doubled the number.
Is This the Solution Against Pirated Content?
In many African markets, music and movie sales are undermined by rampant piracy and artists’ work is often used without permission or payment. This means virtual reality presents filmmakers with the opportunity to market movies directly to those who already own equipment or who can’t see the films unless they attend launches or special exhibits.
Rewarding a Nation for Smart and Sustainable Acts
RecyclePoints operates as an incentive-based structure which collects recyclable materials from consumers and in turn rewards them with ‘points’ that they can accumulate and use to redeem or shop for household items offered through the iRecycle store.
Investing In Africa’s Blue Economy
The University of Namibia plans to establish marine engineering and mining training institutions at the coast. The School of Marine Engineering and Maritime Studies will be established in Henties Bay where an eight-hectare piece of land was donated by the municipality.
Quest To Become ‘BuzzFeed Of Africa’
Ghanaian new media startup OMG Digital has raised $1.1 million in seed funding that will be used to help fulfill their growing reputation. The company focuses on creating content for millennials, the tech startup creates and curates listicles, pictorials, videos and memes with an African audience in mind.