Top 10 Daily News

Zambia’s Biggest Market Is Burning Down
The City Market, located in the capital, Lusaka, is not just the country’s biggest but its busiest trading centre. Pictures being shared on social media show clouds of smoke bellowing from the facility as people look on, some snapping photos and taking videos.
The Currency Taking Africa By Storm
A growing number of Zimbabweans are also using cryptocurrencies as a saving mechanism, 37% of all Bitfinance customers use it for that purpose. This is after the massive loss of personal savings during the hyperinflation period of 2008, which led to the collapse of the country’s banks.
An Interview with Nigerian Artist, O Yemi Tubi
An artist like no other. Olabamiji Yemi Tubi, also known in the art world as MOYAT has used his talent and skills to express his thoughts and feelings in regard to global citizenship, equality and the hope for a dignified life for all the people.
The Problem of Phony Drugs in Africa
Lawyers from around Africa gathered in Cameroon this week to call for tougher legislation against counterfeit medicine. Sixty tons of counterfeit medicine was burned after being seized by customs officials in Cameroon, who say the stockpile had an estimated value of $80,000.
The 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing
Bushra al-Fadil, a Sudanese national, has won. The 65-year-old emerged winner for his short story titled ‘The Story of the Girl whose Birds Flew Away.’ It explores the lives of women in Sudan and the violence and harassment they face.
Young Team Of African Innovators Get Their Dreams Dashed
Gambian robotics team denied visas to participate in global competition. It was the country’s first time participating in a global robotics competition.
Bold Policies Are The Secret To Rwanda’s Success
Rwanda’s drive for private sector investment to transform its smallholder agricultural economy into a regional hub for financial services, ICT and tourism is finally starting to bear fruit. Investment is moving into the banking sector as groups seek to tap Rwanda’s unbanked population.
Phone Tracking Platform In Nigeria
Individuals purchasing new phones are to register it on the database – fonreg, if your phone gets lost or stolen, you simply change the status of your account.
Ivorian National Park Comes Back From the Brink
Unesco says it has decided to remove Ivory Coast’s Comoé National Park from its list of endangered world heritage sites after more than a decade of conservation efforts.
Kanu On How He is Saving Lives
Nigeria and Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu inspired millions across Africa as a player. Now he wants to make a difference off the pitch, by improving healthcare on the continent, through his heart foundation.