Top 10 Daily News

What 2018 Brings for Liberia

Analysts says a peaceful transition of power in Africa’s oldest republic is cause for optimism, but warn that major challenges lie ahead for Liberia’s president-elect George Weah.

How Saving Africa’s Wildlife Boosts Quality of Life

An excellent case study is the Maasai-Mara ecosystem in Kenya, which is famed for its diverse wildlife and the annual wildebeest crossing.

This Is the New Trend for African Startups

Co-working spaces in Africa are the logical answer to entrepreneurial cultures that list collaboration as one of their biggest objectives.

Achieving Angola’s 2025 Mine-free Goal

A step-change in funding from states will be needed over the next eight years to find the additional £170m needed to clear Angola’s minefields.

Africa Elections 2018: Regime Change or the Same Ol’?

As millions of African voters head to the polls in the next 12 months, here are the elections to watch for, in chronological order.

The Cancer That’s Spreading in Algeria

Linda is one of hundreds of Algerian women to have been abandoned by their husbands or fiancés after being diagnosed with breast cancer, a charity says.

Recording South Sudan’s History

South Sudan doesn’t have a museum, so thousands of archival documents are sitting in a small building in the capital, Juba, waiting for a national archives centre to be built.

Mugabe’s Exit Deal

Zimbabwe’s ousted president Robert Mugabe will get a residence, a car fleet and private air travel as part of a new government-funded retirement package for former leaders.

Will Africa’s Commodities Do Better in 2018?

While there is cause for some optimism, commodity prices will likely be unstable and the rebound will be delayed for at least another year.

Afropunk’s Arrival in Africa

The event conjured a spirit of resilience and pride first mobilized by political activists such as South Africa’s, Nelson Mandela, who was previously incarcerated on the grounds of Constitution Hill where the festival took place.