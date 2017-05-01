africa.com number one story

Zuma’s May Day Flop

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Sdumo Dlamini says the federation’s leaders knew that President Jacob Zuma would be heckled but said there was nothing it could do.

 

Ethiopian Landfill
The People Who Saved Timbuktu’s Literary Heritage

Four years after Timbuktu’s liberation, many of its manuscript libraries remain in the south and only two libraries are now open in the city itself, this is the tale of how those precious documents were moved.

 

the guardian
An Investment Partnership that Mobilises Institutional Investors for African Infrastructure

The continent has become an important centre for institutional investment in infrastructure, with approximately 60% of deals on the continent being focused on energy infrastructure, with the largest portion of this going towards renewable energy assets.

 

africa.com
The World’s Largest Casino Hub Is Expanding Into Africa

Macau Legend, led by billionaire and former Macau legislator David Chow, is building a $275 million casino complex in Cape Verde, a set of islands off Africa’s west coast.

 

quartz africa
What Role Should NGOs Play In Africa

The non-profit sector continues to grow rapidly in Africa and around the world. In South Africa alone, there are more than 100,000 registered non-profit organisations and in Kenya the number of NGOs grew by over 400% between 1997 and 2006.

 

cnbc africa
A Milestone For Western Sahara

Algeria has hailed as a “diplomatic success” a UN Security Council resolution endorsing a new peace initiative on the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

 

eNCA
Mystery Disease Causes Havoc In Liberia

An unexplained illness has claimed the lives of 12 people in Liberia since April 23. Twenty-one people have fallen ill, including an unknown number of children, and three remain hospitalized at Francis Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.

 

cnn
Solar Energy – A HUGE Bright Spot In The Desert

In the middle of the Moroccan desert in the Drâa-Tafilalet region, a few kilometres from the city of Ouarzazate stands the future largest concentrated solar power plant in the world.

africa.com
The New Faces Of Equestrian Sports

Twenty-two-year-olds Shepherd Zira and Cyril Thabede had never heard of the South African Lipizzaners, an elite breed of horses trained to perform. But since they became the first black people to join the team last year, they have formed a new sense of what might be possible.

 

al jazeera
Fashion Lessons From Africa’s Dandies

‘Cardinal’ Ekoumany is the President of the Ivory Coast Sapeurs.

bbc
