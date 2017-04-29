Is A United Africa Something That Will Be Realised?
“We forget that we are Africans. Things are not moving in the right direction for our countries and it is not that Africa is not self-sufficient but Africans look at ourselves as people who cannot develop ourselves yet we have many resources. Africans think all civilisation lies in the Western world.”
Tanzania’s ‘Bulldozer’ Wields The Axe
Tanzanian President John Magufuli has sacked nearly 10,000 civil servants for having fake education certificates. He was responding to the release of a government report into fraudulent qualifications in the public sector.
Back In Her Mother’s Arms
Six weeks after a risky but successful surgery in the United States to remove her parasitic twin, an 11-month-old called baby Dominique has been reunited with her family in Cote d’Ivoire.
Pope’s Message To Christians In Egypt
Pope Francis has landed in Cairo to promote “unity and fraternity” among Muslims and the embattled Christian minority that has suffered a series of attacks in the Arab world’s most populous country.
Inside Morocco’s Megawatt Project
Morocco will be home to the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant when it is fully built in 2018, producing enough energy to power over a million homes in the country once it is completed.
Inside The Desperate Journey From Africa To Europe
Meet one of the men involved in trafficking people from Nigeria to Libya as they make their way to Europe.
How Investors See Ghana
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says investors detected a new energy, and a sense of hope in a team that is focused on getting Ghana out of its current predicament. He also said that with a new government in place, the world is ready to see Ghana shine again in a much more stable West Africa.
Fake Names Banned On Kenya’s Social Media
The move to ban pseudonyms on social media comes three months before Kenya heads to the polls. As more and more Kenyans use outlets like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to receive and share political news, the spread of hate speech has been a concern among officials.
Opportunities In The Making For African Investors
African economies have continued to diversify over recent years and are still among the fastest growing in the world. This represents a growing opportunity for private equity players to tap into the potential of Africa on the back of a rapidly emerging middle class and demand for quality products.
The African Country With The Most Languages
Tongohala’s native tongue is one of 450 spoken in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a sprawling nation of 71 million people whose lingos – almost all of them spoken, not written – account for nine percent of the world’s 5,000 languages.