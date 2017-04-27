The Song That Binds Southern Africa

The title and first lines of Enoch Sontonga’s hymn Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika may appear simple to some. But 120 years after it was written, it has become one of the most powerful tunes in Africa’s history, a symbol of the post-colonial liberation movement used in the past and present post-independence national anthems of South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.