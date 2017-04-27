africa.com number one story

The Song That Binds Southern Africa

The title and first lines of Enoch Sontonga’s hymn Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika may appear simple to some. But 120 years after it was written, it has become one of the most powerful tunes in Africa’s history, a symbol of the post-colonial liberation movement used in the past and present post-independence national anthems of South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

 

South Africa Turns 23

The April 27, 1994 vote was the first non-racial national elections where everyone of voting age of over 18 from any race group, including foreign citizens permanently resident in South Africa were allowed to vote. Under the apartheid system, non-whites had only limited rights to vote.
An Aerial View Of Inequality In Africa

Aerial images show divided communities in South Africa, as well as Kenya and Mexico. The drone footage, taken by Johnny Miller for his Unequal Scenes project, shows communities of extreme wealth and privilege metres away from shack dwellings.

The Man Who Dared To Speak Out

One of the defining characteristics of Yahya Jammeh’s 23-year rule over The Gambia was a widespread fear of speaking out. Those that dared to criticise the repressive regime knew they would likely be intimidated, arrested, or even disappeared.

 

Young Zimbabwe Girl In Male Dominated Sport

Motocross is a form of off-road motorcycle racing gaining popularity in Zimbabwe, but it is expensive. Some people say it is too dangerous, especially for girls. But 12-year-old Tanya Muzinda is changing perceptions and encouraging other young people to get on the race track.

 

Another Day In Court For Burkina Faso’s Former President

A court in Burkina Faso has postponed the trial of former leader Blaise Compaore and his cabinet for their alleged role in killing protesters during an uprising in October 2014 that overthrew his government.

 

Lifesaving Drug Trialled In Africa

A low-cost and widely available drug could save the lives of 1 in 3 mothers who would otherwise bleed to death after childbirth, according to a new study.

 

The Companies Driving Africa’s Economies

The London Stock Exchange’s inaugural edition of the companies to inspire Africa report showcases outstanding stories of innovation and growth across the continent.

 

Tensions Between Zimbabwe And Its Neighbour

A diplomatic row has escalated between South Africa and Zimbabwe over Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s remarks that Zimbabweans are criminals.

Cyclists Battle Mother Nature

Kenya’s Best Viral Videos

QHits is a new Kenyan show from internet-TV service Showmax that mixes the best of Kenyan and international web videos into a seamless show hosted by the charming former Miss Kenya Rachel Mbuki.

