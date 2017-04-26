africa.com number one story

Unlikely Bachelor On Tinder

The last male northern white rhino on earth has joined the dating app Tinder – as part of fundraising efforts by conservationists to save the species.

 

cnn
Ethiopian Landfill
africa.com number two story

Another Night Where Refugees Don’t Get Aid

The World Food Program in Burundi says the trucks, carrying 300 tons of beans to feed Congolese refugees and other WFP recipients, were stopped at the border last Friday and returned Tuesday to the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

 

voa
Muhammadu Buhari

Meet The Cameroonian Singer Heating Up The Global Music Scene

Lorine Chia is refreshingly unique. The Cameroonian-born, US-based star mesmerises with her strained, raspy voice that delivers bone-chilling soulful ballads.

 

africa.com
The San People

The Real Reason Egypt Cut Off Internet Services

Egypt has disrupted voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services this week for users who use messaging apps like Apple’s FaceTime, Viber, Skype, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. There are economic incentives for local telcos who have complained to regulators about free calls via such apps.

 

quartz africa
Dangote Coal Supplies

On The Factory Floor In Nairobi

A look at the United Aryan Export Processing Zone textile factory in Nairobi, Kenya, which employs more than 3,500 people and makes jeans for a number of brands including Levi’s.

 

the guardian
Archaeological Site

South Africa’s Nuclear Deals Thrown Out Of Court

Earthlife Africa, which brought the case, says the judgment vindicates its argument that the process government has followed was unlawful because it failed to consult the public about its decision.

 

ewn
Morocco Startups

Buhari’s Absenteeism Raises Health Questions

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, choosing to rest and work from home, it was Buhari’s second consecutive absence from the weekly meeting.

 

enca
SweepSouth

Homo Naledi Could Have Lived More Recently Than We Thought

A primitive type of human, once thought to be up to three million years old, actually lived much more recently, a study suggests.

 

bbc
Cameroon's Digital Industry

The Village With No Kids

Construction workers are painting over the Boko Haram graffiti. Plywood frames are rising in the place of homes destroyed by grenades and bombs. Thousands of refugees are returning. On the surface, this city once occupied by Islamist extremists is slowly returning to normal.

washington post
Cyclists Battle Mother Nature

Top 5 Interior Designers From South Africa

South Africa has a wealth of interior designers that bring contemporary African design to the fore while decorating residential and commercial spaces in a practical and beautiful way.

 

africa.com
Cairo