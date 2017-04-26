Unlikely Bachelor On Tinder
The last male northern white rhino on earth has joined the dating app Tinder – as part of fundraising efforts by conservationists to save the species.
Another Night Where Refugees Don’t Get Aid
The World Food Program in Burundi says the trucks, carrying 300 tons of beans to feed Congolese refugees and other WFP recipients, were stopped at the border last Friday and returned Tuesday to the Rwandan capital, Kigali.
Meet The Cameroonian Singer Heating Up The Global Music Scene
Lorine Chia is refreshingly unique. The Cameroonian-born, US-based star mesmerises with her strained, raspy voice that delivers bone-chilling soulful ballads.
The Real Reason Egypt Cut Off Internet Services
Egypt has disrupted voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services this week for users who use messaging apps like Apple’s FaceTime, Viber, Skype, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. There are economic incentives for local telcos who have complained to regulators about free calls via such apps.
On The Factory Floor In Nairobi
A look at the United Aryan Export Processing Zone textile factory in Nairobi, Kenya, which employs more than 3,500 people and makes jeans for a number of brands including Levi’s.
South Africa’s Nuclear Deals Thrown Out Of Court
Earthlife Africa, which brought the case, says the judgment vindicates its argument that the process government has followed was unlawful because it failed to consult the public about its decision.
Buhari’s Absenteeism Raises Health Questions
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, choosing to rest and work from home, it was Buhari’s second consecutive absence from the weekly meeting.
Homo Naledi Could Have Lived More Recently Than We Thought
A primitive type of human, once thought to be up to three million years old, actually lived much more recently, a study suggests.
The Village With No Kids
Construction workers are painting over the Boko Haram graffiti. Plywood frames are rising in the place of homes destroyed by grenades and bombs. Thousands of refugees are returning. On the surface, this city once occupied by Islamist extremists is slowly returning to normal.
Top 5 Interior Designers From South Africa
South Africa has a wealth of interior designers that bring contemporary African design to the fore while decorating residential and commercial spaces in a practical and beautiful way.