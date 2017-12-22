Top 10 Daily News

East Africa’s Number One Wheelchair Tennis Team

Juma Hamisi lost his leg in a bus accident. Along with it, he thought he lost all hope for having a successful future.

40 Africans Under 40 – Making It In Africa

Young Africans are smart people who’ve taken it upon themselves to use their various talents and fields of expertise to make the continent a better place.

Zimbabwe’s White Farmers Get Their Farms Back

“Getting back to the farm has given not just us, but the whole community hope that it’s a new Zimbabwe, a new country.”

Funding Skills Development in South Africa

There’s a major drive in South Africa to economically empower the previously disadvantaged majority.

Making Women Safe on Matatus

Equality Now, has partnered with Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority to launch a campaign to end sexual and gender based violence in matatus.

South Sudan Signed a Peace Deal, But Will it Hold?

Past attempts at peace deals have failed, but South Sudan’s government is under pressure to find an end to the war as the United States and others have threatened further sanctions.

May 18, 2018 is Being Called “Day Zero” in South Africa

By that day, the country’s second largest city is projected to be without water and its dams at catastrophic levels. So how did Cape Town reach this point?

Horrors of Madagascar’s Landfill

More than 3,000 people live and work on Ralalitra and earn about 70p a day for a 10-hour shift. Doctors fear Ralalitra could become a breeding ground for the disease.

A Take on Cape Town’s Cape Flats from Imraan Christian

Having grown up on the Cape Flats, an area notorious for gangs and drugs, Christian aims to educate and inspire youth through murals with strong positive imagery.

Tony Elumelu’s Thriller Year-end Party

Top Nigerian business executive, millionaire and entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu, has shared his entertainment side when business takes the back seat.