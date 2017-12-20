Top 10 Daily News

Kenya’s Crime Busting App

“Usalama,” a mobile app that sends a distress signal when a user shakes their phone three times alerting emergency services of their location, as well as their next of kin, and every “Usalama” user within 200m.

Angola’s Oil Firm Probes One of Africa’s Richest Women

Sonagol has announced an investigation into “possible misappropriation” of funds by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former president, during her time as the company’s chief executive.

The Most Neglected Crisis in 2017

A survey by aid agencies reports that the Syrian war and Rohingya refugee exodus from Myanmar, overshadowed the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo despite horrific violence that has erupted in the center of the vast country.

The Scourge of Wildlife Trafficking

Two chimpanzees rescued on Oct. 17 are now at the center of a spat between the Nigerian government, which is calling for them to be returned, and local wildlife officials, who have named the animals Champa and Chimpu and are trying to keep them at Nepal’s Central Zoo.

These Artists Want to Change the Ghanaian Hip-hop Scene

They would rather bring light on other problems, like the river of plastic bottles and bags strewn throughout Accra’s neighborhoods and tepid environmental policies that means pollution is rampant.

Why Liberia Can’t Shake Off Its Past

Ghosts from Liberia’s harrowing past sit in the Senate, head major companies and even preach from the pulpit on Sundays.

Nigerian Satirist Elnathan John’s Take on ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’

By portraying an entire continent as living in dire, snow-free conditions, the Band Aid song, perhaps did as much to entrench myths as it did to raise money.

The Biggest Impediment to Intra-Africa Trade

“Contrary to the popular view that lack of infrastructure was the biggest challenge to intra-African trade, such trade was actually being held back mainly because people in one African country lacked information about trade opportunities in other African countries.”

Solving Mystery Behind UN Deaths in DRC

U.N. investigators Zaida Catalan and Michael Sharp were on familiar ground when they sat down with local leaders in central Congo in March to discuss a widening seven-month-old conflict in the area.

Get to Know Lesotho

Within Lesotho lies the tallest mountain in Southern Africa, it’s called Thabana Ntlenyana (“Beautiful Little Mountain”) and forms part of the Drakensberg Mountain range.