Top 10 Daily News

This is Africa’s Poaching Front Line

Women’s empowerment is at the core of the programme, named Akashinga, which means the brave ones.

>>> The Guardian

When We Invest in Nutrition, We Invest in the Future

The Global Nutrition Report 2017 shows that children across Africa remain deeply impacted by malnutrition.

>>> Africa.com

Zimbabwe’s Army Has Left the Capital

“The defence and security services come before you to pronounce the end of Operation Restore Legacy. Normalcy has now returned to our country. We want to thank all Zimbabweans for their support, patience and understanding during the five weeks of Operation Restore Legacy.”

>>> Times Live

Nigeria’s Wedding Season Has Just Begun

The wedding industry is considered one of the major contributors to Nigeria’s economy. It is credited for creating entire industries that didn’t exist or were previously unprofitable, such as makeup artists and luxury toilet hire companies.

>>> CNN Africa

Opening Financial Freedom to Africa’s Poor

Matontine, a small financial technology startup in Senegal, is combining age-old saving practices with new technology.

>>> Al Jazeera

Who Will Lead South Africa’s Ruling Party?

The race to succeed President Jacob Zuma as leader of the African National Congress went unresolved Sunday, as ANC officials delayed a vote more than 24 hours to settle internal disputes over who was allowed to participate.

>>> Washington Post

Fall Army Worm Causes Devastation in Malawi

President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has declared a state of disaster in all districts affected by fall army worm; the pest has affected 20 out of 28 districts in the country.

>>> Africa News

When Humans Sneeze, Chimps Can Catch a Cold

A spate of sudden deaths among a community of chimpanzees in Uganda was caused by the common cold, passed on by humans.

>>> Quartz Africa

How Africans Use Uber

From a handful of cities in Africa, the on-demand taxi-hailing company has expanded to numerous African countries, launching a rewards program for driver-partners and even offering a food delivery service in one of its main markets.

>>> AFK Insider

A Meal You Won’t Forget