Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

The Hottest Place on Earth is in Africa

The Danakil Depression, including the Dallol volcanic area is one of the most remote, inhospitable and poorly studied areas in the world.
>>> Quartz Africa

africa.com number two story

All You Need To Know About the ANC’s Elective Congress

South Africa’s ruling party will be choosing the next person to lead the party. It’s a tight race between the incumbent deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa and the former African Union chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who is also the incumbent president’s ex wife.
>>> eNCA

How Two Entrepreneurs Successfully Sold Their Sitcom Across Africa

In 2010 Debra Odutuyo sold her car and moved back in with her parents and Andrew Osayemi left his Investment Banking career to embark on their entrepreneurial dream.
>>> Africa.com

Nigeria’s Environmentally Friendly Move

Nigeria is set to become the first country on the continent to issue a security that raises funds for environmental projects, when it launches its green bond on December 18.
>>> Business Day Live

Public Order Courts Target Sudanese Women

Fearing social stigma, women often accept trumped-up charges from the Public Order Courts, including lashes, without protest and without informing others of their plight.
>>> Mail & Guardian Africa

Here’s What Cameroonians are Doing To Free a Government Critic

In the latest development of the country’s conflict, an online campaign has been launched in a bid to free journalist Patrice Nganang, who has been jailed after criticising the government in Cameroon.
>>> Al Jazeera

The Work That’s Being Done to Protect the Congo Basin

Forty million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo depend on the Congo Basin Forest for their livelihoods. Greenpeace is touring Africa in a bid to save the Congo Basin rainforest.
>>> True Africa

To Sanction or Not to Sanction Zimbabwe?

Unpacking the nexus between sanctions, the urgency and necessity of social, legal and economic reforms and Zimbabwe’s immediate future under President Mnangagwa.
>>> Nehanda Radio

GMO Bananas Pass the Test in Kampala

After five years of deadlock, parliament passed the national biotechnology and biosafety bill, paving the way for the cultivation of genetically modified crops in Uganda.
>>> The Guardian

She’s No Gimmick

22-year-old Maty Niang is a law student living in Senegal with a passion for the circus, an art little known in her country.
>>> BBC

