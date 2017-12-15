Top 10 Daily News

The Hottest Place on Earth is in Africa
The Danakil Depression, including the Dallol volcanic area is one of the most remote, inhospitable and poorly studied areas in the world.
>>> Quartz Africa
All You Need To Know About the ANC’s Elective Congress
South Africa’s ruling party will be choosing the next person to lead the party. It’s a tight race between the incumbent deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa and the former African Union chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who is also the incumbent president’s ex wife.
>>> eNCA
How Two Entrepreneurs Successfully Sold Their Sitcom Across Africa
In 2010 Debra Odutuyo sold her car and moved back in with her parents and Andrew Osayemi left his Investment Banking career to embark on their entrepreneurial dream.
>>> Africa.com
Nigeria’s Environmentally Friendly Move
Nigeria is set to become the first country on the continent to issue a security that raises funds for environmental projects, when it launches its green bond on December 18.
>>> Business Day Live
Public Order Courts Target Sudanese Women
Fearing social stigma, women often accept trumped-up charges from the Public Order Courts, including lashes, without protest and without informing others of their plight.
>>> Mail & Guardian Africa
Here’s What Cameroonians are Doing To Free a Government Critic
In the latest development of the country’s conflict, an online campaign has been launched in a bid to free journalist Patrice Nganang, who has been jailed after criticising the government in Cameroon.
>>> Al Jazeera
The Work That’s Being Done to Protect the Congo Basin
Forty million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo depend on the Congo Basin Forest for their livelihoods. Greenpeace is touring Africa in a bid to save the Congo Basin rainforest.
>>> True Africa
To Sanction or Not to Sanction Zimbabwe?
Unpacking the nexus between sanctions, the urgency and necessity of social, legal and economic reforms and Zimbabwe’s immediate future under President Mnangagwa.
>>> Nehanda Radio
GMO Bananas Pass the Test in Kampala
After five years of deadlock, parliament passed the national biotechnology and biosafety bill, paving the way for the cultivation of genetically modified crops in Uganda.
>>> The Guardian
She’s No Gimmick
22-year-old Maty Niang is a law student living in Senegal with a passion for the circus, an art little known in her country.
>>> BBC