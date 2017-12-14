Top 10 Daily News

Was France Complicit in the Rwanda Genocide?
The “Muse Report” written by Washington DC-based law firm Cunningham Levy Muse was commissioned by the government of Rwanda as part of its investigation into the role of French officials in the genocide, in which around 800,000 people were killed.
South Africa Learns a Big Lesson about Corruption
The Steinhoff scandal makes the point that corruption and mismanagement have nothing to do with race. It alerts everyone in the marketplace to watch as carefully over private companies as they do over government departments.
Policy Needs to Drive Vocational Development in Nigeria
In order for Nigeria to sustain current economic development and accelerate growth, a strong understanding of the education, skills, and employment landscape is important in determining where shortfalls might exist.
>>>AFRICA.COM
Angola’s President Calls for Looters to Return Illicit Funds
The announcement marks one of Lourenço’s boldest policy moves since he took power in September and suggests he intends to try and draw a line under years of endemic corruption and impunity.
>>>AFRICA NEWS
10 Healthiest Cities in Africa
The number of people who die each year for being overweight or obese is 4.5 million, which is higher than underweight deaths. As the cases of global obesity escalate, we took time to sample the top ten healthiest cities in Africa.
>>>AFRICA.COM
Blackouts Prove Deadly in Malawi
People are long used to shrugging and accepting the cuts, but anger boiled over at last week’s national blackout.
>>>THE GUARDIAN
How Will Africa Cope With Booming Urban Populations?
One idea gaining traction is newly developed satellite “smart cities:” ambitious multi-billion dollar, hyper-livable tech cities populated with bustling, beautified boulevards, private condos and luxury cars.
>>>CNN
Africa’s Best Wordsmiths Are?
Nigeria is an international Scrabble powerhouse, currently home to 29 of the top-100 English-language Scrabble players in the world.
>>>VICE NEWS
Weeding Out Zimbabwe’s Illegal Farm Dwellers
“Only those people with documentation of land occupancy and/or those who were allocated land legitimately should remain on the farms and concentrate on production unhindered.”
>>>BUSINESS DAY
Making Their Mark in Madagascar’s Cultural History
From gifted slam poet Caylah to inventive visual artist Temandrota and a crew of entrepreneurial skateboarders, this new generation of young Madagascans is making space for creative projects.
>>>AL-JAZEERA