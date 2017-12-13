Top 10 Daily News

Afreximbank’s Major Boost for Zimbabwe’s New Leader
The African Export and Import Bank has pledged up to $1.5 billion in new loans and financial guarantees to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. The Cairo-based bank was a major funder of Zimbabwe while the country was cut off from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for having defaulted on its debt in 1999.
New Tech Start-up Accepts Challenge to Register These Newborns
iCivil Africa, a company based in Burkina Faso, has developed a birth certificate system which involves a smartphone, a bracelet and encoded text messages.
10 Best Luxury Gift Sites
Shopping may be easier with the click of a button, but choosing the perfect gift is not. As we approach the festive season, you may want to impress a friend, a colleague or a family member with the perfect gift.
Growing Up Amid CAR’s Cycle of Violence
Conflict first touched Arlette and Fane in 2002 when Congolese rebels rampaged through PK12, a community on the outskirts of the Central African Republic’s capital of Bangui.
The Democratic Republic of Congo Used to be Known for Its Textiles
Then in the early 2000s production buckled and eventually collapsed under an influx of cheap imports from China, unravelling the local economy.
A Transgender Woman Takes on Botswana and Wins
Tshepo Ricki Kgositau, the executive director of South African-based Gender Dynamix, an organisation that advocates for the human rights of transgender and gender-variant people, had sued Botswana for refusing to change the gender on her identity document from male to female.
Here’s Why Oscar Pistorius Could Lose His Privileges
South African prison authorities said that the double-amputee track star had been bruised in an altercation with a fellow inmate over the use of a public telephone in prison.
Being a Woman in Tanzania
Activists accuse Tanzania’s leaders of “promoting a culture of human rights violations”, as the release of two high-profile child rapists this week coincided with calls for pregnant schoolgirls to be arrested.
What Does Zimbabwe and the Gambia Have in Common?
Presidential politics on the continent has undoubtedly recorded two knockouts that were highly unlikely till they happened. 2017 has been an interesting one for Mugabe’s Zimbabwe and for Jammeh’s Gambia.
Nigerian Migrants Find Love in a Hopeless Place
Mabel Emmanuel and Steven Ekhiator met and started a family in a Libyan detention centre, having failed to make the crossing to Europe.