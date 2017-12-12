Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )

A Grandfather’s Reaction as Lifesaving Treatment Gets to His Granddaughter

Onchocerciasis is one of a group of infections that can cause severe and lifelong physical impairment for some of the world’s poorest people such as northern Nigeria.
>>> The Guardian

EU Called Out for Being Complicit in the Migrant Crisis

‘Libya’s dark web of collusion’ by Amnesty International details how European governments are actively supporting a sophisticated system of abuse and exploitation of refugees and migrants by the Libyan Coast Guard, detention authorities and smugglers in order to prevent people from crossing the Mediterranean. >>> Amnesty International

Sudanese Women Challenge Their Arrest for Wearing Pants

Charges of indecency have been dropped against 24 women who were caught wearing trousers at a party near the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.
>>> BBC

Countries Spearheading Skills Development in Africa

Many African governments have come to understand that skills training is a major pillar of economic development, and have started making efforts to invest in skills development initiatives.
>>> Africa.com

The Mugabes Jet Off for the Holidays

The last public appearance of Mugabe was when the army allowed him to preside over a graduation ceremony in the capital Harare, days after the takeover. His wife has not made a public appearance since.
>>> Africa News

The People of Burundi Will Pay for Their Own Election

Government  plans to raise money for an election in 2020 by deducting part of civil servants’ salaries and taking contributions directly from citizens.
>>> VOA Africa

A Breakthrough in Ethiopian Televised Entertainment

The Masters at Work series for KANA TV, a new free-to-air private satellite channel , signals a shift in Ethiopia’s much-criticised media environment where homegrown content will now be on the lineup.
>>> Al Jazeera

How These 10 Successful People Keep Cool Under Pressure

Whenever these individuals grace the covers of magazines, they smile. They are mentors to the people that know them, and to those that will never meet them.
>>> Africa.com

This is How Nigeria is Getting People to Pay Taxes

When it comes to taxes in Nigeria, the problem is less about raising taxes but more of a focus on improving collection rates.
>>> Quartz Africa

Art Through Trash-tainted Glasses

A self-taught sculptor and painter, Kabiru is crafting visually striking artworks from abandoned refuse he collects from the streets of the Kenyan capital.
>>> CNN Africa

