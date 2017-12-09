Top 10 Daily News

Zuma Believed To Be Guilty Of Rape
Zuma’s deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa says he believes the woman who accused the South African President of rape more than a decade ago.
Where The Rich Are Vacationing This Summer
Whether it is a plush beach, an idyllic island, bush lodges or a treehouse, it is clear that wealthy travellers are only interested in one thing: absolute luxury and no compromises! Here are the destinations spread across the continent.
Malawi Plunges Into Darkness
Large parts of Malawi have been left without power after country’s main hydro power plant fell to critical levels due to a severe drought, according to its electricity company.
A Startup Is Using Bitcoins To Sell Somali Goats
Ari.Farm is a startup which is creating a tech-powered livestock market which is open all year round for Somali goats and sheep. The goal is to get investors to purchase livestock from locals, injecting much-needed cash into the market and potentially making a profit.
Senegal Opens Blaise Diagne International Airport
A decade after construction began, Senegal has opened the new airport as it seeks to become a major player in West African economics.
Cameroon President Critic Arrested
Cameroonian American writer/activist Patrice Nganang was arrested on his way back to Zimbabwe where his family is based. He had authored an article on the country’s French newspaper critical of President Paul Biya.
Slavery In Libya May be Crime Against Humanity-UN
United Nations Security Council has voiced grave concern on the ongoing sale of migrants as slaves in Libya. It has called for Libyan authorities to investigate the atrocities as they may be crimes against humanity.
South Africa To Scale Down On Nuclear
The continent’s only nuclear power, South Africa, plans to scale down on expansion as there is a fall in demand for electricity.
Zimbabwe’s First Budget Under New President
Zimbabwe has announced a new budget in hopes of economic upsurge and pledges to re-engage with international lenders.
Egyptians and Tunisians Protest U.S Decision On Jerusalem
Thousands of protestors gathered in Cairo and Tunis to protest the decision by U.S President Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move U.S embassy there.