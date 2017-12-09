Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )

Zuma Believed To Be Guilty Of Rape

Zuma’s deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa says he believes the woman who accused the South African President of rape more than a decade ago.

BBC Africa
President Zuma
Where The Rich Are Vacationing This Summer

Whether it is a plush beach, an idyllic island, bush lodges or a treehouse, it is clear that wealthy travellers are only interested in one thing: absolute luxury and no compromises! Here are the destinations spread across the continent.

Africa.com
Malawi Plunges Into Darkness

Large parts of Malawi have been left without power after country’s main hydro power plant fell to critical levels due to a severe drought, according to its electricity company.

The Guardian
A Startup Is Using Bitcoins To Sell Somali Goats

Ari.Farm is a startup which is creating a tech-powered livestock market which is open all year round for Somali goats and sheep. The goal is to get investors to purchase livestock from locals, injecting much-needed cash into the market and potentially making a profit.

Quartz Africa
Senegal Opens Blaise Diagne International Airport

A decade after construction began, Senegal has opened the new airport as it seeks to become a major player in West African economics.

New York Times
Cameroon President Critic Arrested

Cameroonian American writer/activist Patrice Nganang was arrested on his way back to Zimbabwe where his family is based. He had authored an article on the country’s French newspaper critical of President Paul Biya.

Africa News
Slavery In Libya May be Crime Against Humanity-UN

United Nations Security Council has voiced grave concern on the ongoing sale of migrants as slaves in Libya. It has called for Libyan authorities to investigate the atrocities as they may be crimes against humanity.

Reuters Africa
South Africa To Scale Down On Nuclear

The continent’s only nuclear power, South Africa, plans to scale down on expansion as there is a fall in demand for electricity.

VOA News
Zimbabwe’s First Budget Under New President

Zimbabwe has announced a new budget in hopes of economic upsurge and pledges to re-engage with international lenders.

Al-Jazeera
Egyptians and Tunisians Protest U.S Decision On Jerusalem

Thousands of protestors gathered in Cairo and Tunis to protest the decision by U.S President Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move U.S embassy there.

Africa News
