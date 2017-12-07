Top 10 Daily News

2 Judges from Benin and Uganda Join ICC
Justice Reine Alapini-Gansou from Benin and Justice Solomy Bossa of Uganda have been elected as judges of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, the Netherlands during the Assembly of State Parties meeting in New York.
A New Way to Fight Female Genital Mutilation
Poverty is a major driver of Female Genital Mutilation. In Tanzania, families receive monetary gifts after their girls undergo the knife. Empowering women through economics would get rid of this.
EU-Africa Summit Conclusions Blocked Over Forced Return of Migrants
The issue of forced returns of migrants, as well as sexual rights, is blocking the publication of the conclusions of the EU-Africa summit, one week after the end of the debates in Abidjan.
The 10 Best Power Lunch Restaurants for Doing Business in South Africa
South Africa’s top 3 cities, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, are home to some of the best restaurants in the country that are perfect for business meetings. Use this list to plan your next power lunch.
A Low-cost Jaundice Detector in Newborns Passes Test in Malawi
A handheld, battery powered detector that can diagnose ailment has passed the first test in Malawi and is inspiring hope that 1.16 babies that die in their first month can be saved.
First Egypt Manufactured Smartphone Unveiled
The first ever Egyptian-made cellphone was presented at the 21st session of Cairo ICT – a regional technological trade fair – in New Cairo. It will be ready for market at the end of the month.
Mugabe’s Son in a New Business Venture
Robert Mugabe Jr, has launched a new clothing line just a few weeks after the fall of his father.
Ivory Coast to Cut Down on Military
Ivory Coast will retire about 1000 troops by the end of the year in a bid to cut down on spending.
Zimbabwe Herald Can Now Publish Without Censoring
Zimbabwe’s biggest newspaper finds itself in a precarious position. For years, it has been Mugabe’s mouthpiece, so, what does it do now?
Don’t Disturb President’s Peace In Uganda
Two Ugandan musicians have been charged for disturbing peace of President Yoweri Museveni after releasing a song suggesting he should retire.