Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

2 Judges from Benin and Uganda Join ICC

Justice Reine Alapini-Gansou from Benin and Justice Solomy Bossa of Uganda have been elected as judges of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, the Netherlands during the Assembly of State Parties meeting in New York.

Daily Nation
2 Judges from Benin and Uganda Join ICC
africa.com number two story

A New Way to Fight Female Genital Mutilation

Poverty is a major driver of Female Genital Mutilation. In Tanzania, families receive monetary gifts after their girls undergo the knife. Empowering women through economics would get rid of this.

CNN Africa
A New Way to Fight Female Genital Mutilation

EU-Africa Summit Conclusions Blocked Over Forced Return of Migrants

The issue of forced returns of migrants, as well as sexual rights, is blocking the publication of the conclusions of the EU-Africa summit, one week after the end of the debates in Abidjan.

The Star Kenya
EU-Africa Summit Conclusions Blocked Over Forced Return of Migrants

The 10 Best Power Lunch Restaurants for Doing Business in South Africa

South Africa’s top 3 cities, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, are home to some of the best restaurants in the country that are perfect for business meetings. Use this list to plan your next power lunch.

Africa.com
The 10 Best Power Lunch Restaurants for Doing Business in South Africa

A Low-cost Jaundice Detector in Newborns Passes Test in Malawi

A handheld, battery powered detector that can diagnose ailment has passed the first test in Malawi and is inspiring hope that 1.16 babies that die in their first month can be saved.

Quartz Africa
A Low-cost Jaundice Detector in Newborns Passes Test in Malawi
uba group mobie banking products

First Egypt Manufactured Smartphone Unveiled

The first ever Egyptian-made cellphone was presented at the 21st session of Cairo ICT – a regional technological trade fair – in New Cairo. It will be ready for market at the end of the month.

Africa News
First Egypt Manufactured Smartphone Unveiled

Mugabe’s Son in a New Business Venture

Robert Mugabe Jr, has launched a new clothing line just a few weeks after the fall of his father.

Daily News
Mugabe's Son in a New Business Venture

Ivory Coast to Cut Down on Military

Ivory Coast will retire about 1000 troops by the end of the year in a bid to cut down on spending.

VOA News
Ivory Coast to Cut Down on Military

Zimbabwe Herald Can Now Publish Without Censoring

Zimbabwe’s biggest newspaper finds itself in a precarious position. For years, it has been Mugabe’s mouthpiece, so, what does it do now?

The Washington Post
Zimbabwe Herald Can Now Publish Without Censoring

Don’t Disturb President’s Peace In Uganda

Two Ugandan musicians have been charged for disturbing peace of President Yoweri Museveni after releasing a song suggesting he should retire.

Mail & Guardian
Don't Disturb President's Peace In Uganda
creating unique eyeware in africa
investment in nigeria

Related Posts