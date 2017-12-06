Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Gaddafi’s Son Saif Plots Return To Libya’s Politics

After six year in prison, Saif Gaddafi is set to throw his hat into Libya’s politics with a promise of a military campaign against the terrorist groups in the country.

The Guardian
Nigerian Governor Appoints Commissioner For Happiness

Governor of Nigeria’s Imos state has appointed his sister as commissioner for happiness and couple’s fulfillment. However, the decision has not sat well with many online user calling it absurd and corrupt.

Africa News
Top Investment Opportunities in Nigeria

The Nigerian government has realised that they need to make the country as attractive and lucrative as possible for offshore investors to bring their capital, skills and business trade into the country.

Africa.com
Egypt’s Booming Tech Scene a Plus

Despite numerous political and socio-economic challenges in the country, Egyptian start-up environment remains a bright spot and investors are making a comeback.

Quartz
The Top 10 Happiest Cities In Africa

These have been chosen based on their respective country index, GDP per capita, average life expectancy, trust in governance, freedom of speech and making choices amongst other factors. Read on to see if your city is one of them.

Africa.com
Dictator’s Stolen Cash Seized In Switzerland

Switzerland is set to return $321 million to Nigeria that was seized from the family of former President Sani Abacha.

CNN Africa
Little Foot Skeleton Unveiled To The World

One of the world’s oldest and most complete skeletons of our ancient ancestors has been unveiled in Johannesburg.

BBC Africa
Nigeria Steps Up Fight Against Human Trafficking

Nigeria’s anti-trafficking agency NAPTIP is stepping up efforts to catch traffickers and support victims.

VOA News
It’s 50 Years Since The First Human To Human Heart Transplant

This week marks a significant surgical milestone, 50 years ago, the first successful human to human heart transplant was performed in South Africa.

Al Jazeera
Zanzibar Born Artist Wins Turner Prize

Lubaina Himid is the winner of the prestigious Turner Prize. She is also the first woman of colour to win the prize.

The Guardian
