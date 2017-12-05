Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

Ghana’s President Speaks Some Truths During French President’s Visit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Africa has what it takes to develop on its own without aid from the Western world.

ghanaweb
ghana and french presidents share a laugh
africa.com number two story

The Nigerian City Fuelling Sex Trafficking

For decades, Benin City, the capital of Edo State in southern Nigeria, has been tied to trafficking to Europe. Here, a potent mix of poverty and spiritualism drives thousands of young women to make the dangerous journey.

cnn
Women sitting on the side of the road

Creating A Uniquely African Eyewear Line

Studying optometry was not Anthonia Ojo’s first choice. The young Nigerian was initially interested in pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical field.

africa.com
lady working on africa eyewear

Do Celebrity Foundations Work?

Two writers document whether putting people in the limelight as the face of a cause counts as philanthropy or just another charity case.

al jazeera
bono and youths for his ONE foundation

Location, Location, Location Runs Out In Ethiopia

Since launching the integrated housing and development plan in 2006, the Ethiopian government has built condominium estates like these at a pace unrivalled anywhere in Africa.

The guardian
Mali Blues

Who Is The Most Ethical Of Them All?

“Meet one of five nominees in Integrity Idol Liberia 2017, as voting enters the last week in the country’s hunt for most trustworthy official.

okayafrica
The Stoop'

The Streets Of Juba Are Being Watched

South Sudan launched a closed-circuit television and drone security system that officials said would help improve safety in the capital.

reuters africa
People walking in the streets of Juba

How Africa’s 10 Richest Men Got That Way

Many young, ambitious Africans are setting out to write their own stories and leaving remarkable legacies with the creation of enterprises that will transform Africa and rekindle its economies.

africa.com
Nubian Electronic Music

Uganda Plans To Stretch Its Morphine Supply

It has implemented an innovative solution. Here, liquid morphine is produced by a private charity overseen by the government.

new york times
Burkina Faso Festivals

This Is How Everyday Egyptians Would Look Like In Space

The collection is being published at a time when African photographers and filmmakers are increasingly using digital storytelling and virtual reality to convey complex stories.

quartz africa
Francis Ker

Related Posts