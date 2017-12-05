Top 10 Daily News

Ghana’s President Speaks Some Truths During French President’s Visit
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Africa has what it takes to develop on its own without aid from the Western world.
The Nigerian City Fuelling Sex Trafficking
For decades, Benin City, the capital of Edo State in southern Nigeria, has been tied to trafficking to Europe. Here, a potent mix of poverty and spiritualism drives thousands of young women to make the dangerous journey.
Creating A Uniquely African Eyewear Line
Studying optometry was not Anthonia Ojo’s first choice. The young Nigerian was initially interested in pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical field.
Do Celebrity Foundations Work?
Two writers document whether putting people in the limelight as the face of a cause counts as philanthropy or just another charity case.
Location, Location, Location Runs Out In Ethiopia
Since launching the integrated housing and development plan in 2006, the Ethiopian government has built condominium estates like these at a pace unrivalled anywhere in Africa.
Who Is The Most Ethical Of Them All?
“Meet one of five nominees in Integrity Idol Liberia 2017, as voting enters the last week in the country’s hunt for most trustworthy official.
The Streets Of Juba Are Being Watched
South Sudan launched a closed-circuit television and drone security system that officials said would help improve safety in the capital.
How Africa’s 10 Richest Men Got That Way
Many young, ambitious Africans are setting out to write their own stories and leaving remarkable legacies with the creation of enterprises that will transform Africa and rekindle its economies.
Uganda Plans To Stretch Its Morphine Supply
It has implemented an innovative solution. Here, liquid morphine is produced by a private charity overseen by the government.
This Is How Everyday Egyptians Would Look Like In Space
The collection is being published at a time when African photographers and filmmakers are increasingly using digital storytelling and virtual reality to convey complex stories.