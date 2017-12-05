Top 10 Daily News

Swiss Bank To Return Ill Gotten Gains To Nigeria
The money, originally deposited by former president Sani Abacha in Luxembourg, was confiscated by a Swiss court in late 2014 and in March last year the two states signed an agreement on its repatriation.
Here’s How A Diamond Discovery Will Change This Village In Sierra Leone
A 709 carat rough diamond, named the ‘peace diamond’, has been auctioned and half of the proceeds will be used towards bringing clean water, electricity, schools, medical facilities, bridges and roads to the community where the stone was discovered.
Dreams Take Flight With Aviation Engine Gift
To support curiosity about aviation, Kenya Airways, GE Africa and Boeing, in a joint initiative, donated a CF6-80A2 aviation engine to the Technical University of Kenya in Nairobi to launch the institution’s Propulsion Systems Laboratory, which will serve as one of the centrepieces for the university.
Zimbabwean Businessman Offers Solution To The Migrant Crisis
He is arguably one of the most successful businessmen in Africa and Strive Masiyiwa has an urgent message for young Africans: “You don’t have to cross the Sahara. We can create solutions.”
Trésor Takes On Role Of UN Ambassador: #doitLuQuLuQu
The UNHCR has launched a campaign called LuQuLuQu that focuses on engaging Africans to take action in solving the growing refugee crisis. Working closely with high level influencers, celebrities and personalities, the campaign encourages the public to get involved through simple actions that will empower refugees.
Will China Handover The Manufacturing Reins To Africa?
Few Chinese manufacturing firms are relocating as a result of rising wages in China. And if they are relocating overseas, Southeast Asia, rather than Africa is their preferred destination.
The People Who Took Advantage Of A Grieving Nation
As South Africans remember Nelson Mandela’s death, the details surrounding his burial have come to the fore through a report by the country’s public protector.
Why Did The AU Accept The Coup In Zimbabwe?
As events played out in Zimbabwe, the African Union faced a conundrum: condemn the coup and the ZDF’s de facto seizure of power but be seen (once again) to be shielding Mugabe from his political reckoning.
Industrial Park In Ethiopia Fails To Live Up To Its Promise
Wages and working conditions at the park vary. Foreign workers receive a five-year income-tax waiver and live in apartments with a lake and food court, but the same attention hasn’t been given to accommodation for Ethiopians.
Tanzania’s Very Own Timezone
If you are traveling to Tanzania one of the first things you may want to check is the local time.