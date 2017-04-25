U.S. Somali Official Talks Religion And Gender In The Trump Era
Ilhan Omar made history last year by becoming the first Somali-American legislator in the US, just days after Donald Trump accused the Somali community in her home state of Minnesota of spreading extremism.
A New Challenger In The Ivorian Beer Market
Heineken believes its new Ivoire beer can eat into Castel’s market share, with a relatively low price of $0.81 per 60 centiliter bottle, and a product designed for local consumers.
The Man Capitalising On The Food Crisis In South Sudan
Sudanese trader-turned-smuggler, Sadiq Mohammed, says life is good. With both civil war and famine raging in South Sudan, “I have more business now than before.”
A Day In The Life Of A Game Ranger
As an enforced child soldier, Rodrigue Katembo saw his little brother die. Now 41, he remains on the frontline – but today he protects the extraordinary wildlife in the national parks of the Democratic Republic of Congo from armed militias.
Egyptian Woman’s Weight Loss Claims Refuted
The sister of Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty alleged that her sibling, who previously weighed 500 kilogrammes had not shed half her weight as specialists at a Mumbai hospital had claimed.
Zambia-Israel Mining Deal About To Close
Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, is close to selling a stake in ZCCM Investments Holdings, a state controlled mine holding company, for more than $100 million.
Top 10 Most Expensive Suburbs In South Africa
The country’s richest city, Johannesburg, is home to most of the South Africa’s most expensive suburbs, while Cape Town is home to the most expensive suburb in the country, Clifton. Over 900 multi-millionaires live in Johannesburg’s most expensive suburbs, with over 300 residing in Cape Town.
The Kenyan Widows Defying A Tradition
In parts of Kenya tradition dictates that a widow is inherited by another man, usually a relative.
Championing Women’s Land Rights In Tanzania
Family land disputes can turn violent in Tanzania, where property is traditionally passed on from one male to another without title deeds or written wills. Recognising the problem, the government has announced plans to issue titles to 2.5 million people by 2020 to protect rights and reduce land disputes.
Africa’s Digital Art Industry
A few years back, it was said that Africa’s creative economy was like a sleeping giant. But the giant’s now awake – and woke – to the fact that the vast digital presence of young African artists is fuelling new and dynamic takes on humour, politics, fact, fiction, sexuality.