Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize Laureates
Since the inception of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901, there have been 11 Nobel Laureates from Africa selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The Nobel peace prize is one of the five annual international awards bestowed in a number of categories in recognition of academic, cultural and or scientific advances.
WHO Launches New Malaria Vaccine
Ghana, Kenya and Malawi will begin piloting the injectable vaccine next year with young children, who have been at highest risk of death. The vaccine, which has partial effectiveness, has the potential to save tens of thousands of lives if used with existing measures.
Liberia’s ‘Lord Of War’ Is Brought To Book
Guus Kouwenhoven, 74, was convicted by the Dutch appeal court of being an accessory to war crimes and arms trafficking for selling weapons to Liberia’s then president Charles Taylor during civil wars that involved mass atrocities, the use of child soldiers and sexual slavery.
A 2014 Photo Of Africa’s It Girl Sparks Movie Rumor
A photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o has sparked a film idea on Twitter and they have both taken to the social media site to say they are up for it.
Workforce In Africa
35 percent of all Ugandan households have a business run out of their house. The most common types of business are retail sales, followed by manufacturing, agriculture, transport and hospitality.
Should We Worry About Violence In Kenya’s Elections?
In the last few weeks Kenya has seen an increase in intra-party political violence following the start of its political party primaries that began on April 13th and are scheduled to run for two weeks.
A Much Needed Boost For African Startups
The World Bank Group has committed to supporting the growth of Africa’s digital economy with the launch of XL Africa, a business acceleration initiative that will provide a raft of benefits for the 20 most promising startups in sub-Saharan Africa over the next five months.
Famous Author Injured At Her Ranch In Kenya
A Kenyan police official says novelist and conservationist Kuki Gallmann has been shot and injured at her ranch after herders invaded in search of pasture to save their animals from drought.
How Egypt Plans To Lure Visitors
Egypt plans to promote religious, medical and luxury trips, and develop new markets in India and Eastern Europe, as it pushes to revive its vital tourism industry to pre-2011 revolution levels within two years.
Watch Senegal Prepare For Beach Soccer
The world’s top beach soccer teams are heading to the Bahamas for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. Senegal is among the competing teams; playing football on the sand there is a national sport.