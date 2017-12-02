Top 10 Week In Review

This Is What African And European Leaders Will Discuss
Leaders are gathering in Ivory Coast on Wednesday for an African Union-European Union summit intended to boost relations between the continents at a time when concerns over migration, security and opportunities for young people are at the fore.
If All Goes Well, Migrants In Libya Could Be Home By Yearend
An airlift is under way to repatriate some 15,000 African migrants, who are being held in abusive detention conditions in Libya. The International Organization for Migration says it expects to complete the operation before the end of the year.
You Won’t Believe What This Egyptian Lawyer Believes Should Happen To Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans
An Egyptian lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison for saying that women who wear ripped jeans should be raped in punishment.
Africa’s Journey To The 2018 FIFA World Cup
It is official that Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia are the five African teams chosen to represent Africa in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held from June 14th to July 15th in Russia.
With This Ring, Women Can Take Charge Of Their HIV Status
In Malawi, a ring inserted in the vagina is helping women defend themselves against the spread of HIV – even when their partner refuses to wear a condom.
Nigeria To Turn The House Where Boko Haram Began Into A Museum
“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first hand information.”
The Role Of The Army In These African Countries
For Mugabe and other long serving leaders across the continent, the army is their fourth arm of government and also their most revered and preferred tool for repression.
This Is Why Some Diseases Can’t Be Cured In Africa
Health officials from WHO say African children receive many fake drugs, resulting in ineffective treatments for pneumonia and malaria.
The Stakes Are High For Kenyan Youths
As gambling, and especially sports betting, becomes pervasive in Kenya—and Africa at large—its adverse effects continue to get acute.
The Duo Uncovering The Mysteries Of The Pyramids
Egyptologists Mark Lehner and Zahi Hawass have published a history of the pyramids and the Giza plateau. The pair have excavated the site since the 1970s, and chart the many discoveries found along the way.