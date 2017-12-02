Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Week In Review

By |Top10 WEEK IN REVIEW|
This Is What African And European Leaders Will Discuss

Leaders are gathering in Ivory Coast on Wednesday for an African Union-European Union summit intended to boost relations between the continents at a time when concerns over migration, security and opportunities for young people are at the fore.

cnn
ouatarra and merkel
If All Goes Well, Migrants In Libya Could Be Home By Yearend

An airlift is under way to repatriate some 15,000 African migrants, who are being held in abusive detention conditions in Libya. The International Organization for Migration says it expects to complete the operation before the end of the year.

voa news
detention centre in Libya

You Won’t Believe What This Egyptian Lawyer Believes Should Happen To Women Who Wear Ripped Jeans

An Egyptian lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison for saying that women who wear ripped jeans should be raped in punishment.

bbc
Kenyan Filmmaker

Africa’s Journey To The 2018 FIFA World Cup

It is official that Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia are the five African teams chosen to represent Africa in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held from June 14th to July 15th in Russia.

africa.com
Africa journey to world cup

With This Ring, Women Can Take Charge Of Their HIV Status

In Malawi, a ring inserted in the vagina is helping women defend themselves against the spread of HIV – even when their partner refuses to wear a condom.

bbc
vaginal ring with anti hiv drugs

Nigeria To Turn The House Where Boko Haram Began Into A Museum

“We want to document and archive all that had happened so that our future generation will be able to have first hand information.”

daily post
slain boko haram leader

The Role Of The Army In These African Countries

For Mugabe and other long serving leaders across the continent, the army is their fourth arm of government and also their most revered and preferred tool for repression.

ventures africa
soldiers during wage talks with ministers

This Is Why Some Diseases Can’t Be Cured In Africa

Health officials from WHO say African children receive many fake drugs, resulting in ineffective treatments for pneumonia and malaria.

the africa report
Medicine

The Stakes Are High For Kenyan Youths

As gambling, and especially sports betting, becomes pervasive in Kenya—and Africa at large—its adverse effects continue to get acute.

quartz africa
Burkina Faso Festivals

The Duo Uncovering The Mysteries Of The Pyramids

Egyptologists Mark Lehner and Zahi Hawass have published a history of the pyramids and the Giza plateau. The pair have excavated the site since the 1970s, and chart the many discoveries found along the way.

cnn
Pyramids of Meroe in Sudan

