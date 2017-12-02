Top 10 Daily News

The Good And Bad News On World Aids Day
“Many people do not remember that in 2000 there were only 90 people in South Africa on treatment… Today, South Africa has the biggest life-saving treatment programme in the world, with more than four million people on treatment. This is the kind of acceleration we need to encourage, sustain and replicate.”
Hit By Drought These Malagasy Women Show Their Resilience
On the days when she doesn’t collect water, Tovoe cuts down trees to sell the wood at a market, a task she has performed since she was 10 years old.
Africa’s Journey To The 2018 FIFA World Cup
It is official that Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia are the five African teams chosen to represent Africa in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held from June 14th to July 15th in Russia.
Zimbabweans Left Shook By New Cabinet
Opposition activists in Zimbabwe have said they will launch a fresh campaign to bring democratic reforms to the impoverished southern African country after the new president announced a fresh cabinet with key roles for veterans of the ruling Zanu-PF party and senior soldiers but no posts for the opposition.
How South Sudan’s Youth Still Have Fun, Despite Circumstances
They hangout at day clubs which inspire a kind of unity, an example of how some of South Sudan’s youth can forge new identities beyond their tribal ones.
France’s Macron Pledges To Bring Back What Belongs To Africa
“African heritage, must be highlighted in Paris, but also in Dakar, in Lagos, in Cotonou… In the next five years, I want the conditions to be met for the temporary or permanent restitution of African heritage to Africa.”
Heart Disease Is The Biggest Cause Of Death In Africans Over 30
One of the continent’s leading experts on heart disease talks about why it still kills so many people and what can be done about it.
A First For Banking In Uganda
Wala, a Cape Town-based blockchain start-up, is gearing up to roll out zero-fee banking services to the unbanked and underbanked in Uganda.
Angolan President Shakes Up The Business Environment
The country plans to sell a minority stake in a state-owned telecommunications provider and hold an auction for a fourth industry operator.
Ugandan President’s Tips For Longevity
“I have managed to make it to 73 years of age because I do not drink alcohol. I have been here for the last 30 years and all this time you have never heard that Museveni is sick and is hospitalised. I do not have time for sickness.”